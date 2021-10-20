An ancient craft has brought renewed energy to Johnstown.
The Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America held its first Iron to Art Festival in the city this past weekend, introducing residents and visitors to a growing art form that is also linked to the region’s industrial heritage.
The association was founded in 1973, as our Dave Sutor reported, and moved its headquarters to the train station in Johnstown last year.
Carl Close Jr., a member of the group Patient Order of Meticulous Metalsmiths, was among those teaching the trade and entertaining guests at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Close said Johnstown’s steelmaking history enticed blacksmiths to embrace the city and also to hold the festival not far from the Center For Metal Arts, which opened in 2019 at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. blacksmith shop on Iron Street.
“It’s a historic place that really adds to the whole atmosphere of the blacksmithing trade and what we’re doing here,” Close said.
“It’s a perfect setting for what we do.”
The Center For Metal Arts has been educating blacksmiths since its opening here.
The Iron to Art Festival was an extension of that mission of industrial creativity, allowing guests to watch blacksmiths working with hot metal and giving those visitors the opportunity to forge their own items – from basic tools to more elaborate items.
Jerrod Sutcliffe, a Navy veteran from Connecticut, said he came to Johnstown to expand his skill in a trade that he says also helps him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder from his military experiences.
“I know that my skill set isn’t as high as everyone else,” Sutcliffe said. “I wanted to learn more about it, so I came down here ... over the weekend, trying to pick up as much of that as possible.”
On Saturday, the festival was opened up to the public – including Brian Reighard, of Windber, who told reporter Katie Smolen he became interested in blacksmithing from watching the craft on television.
“I think that I’m hooked.
“I like it a lot,” he said. “I’ve wanted to do this for years and just didn’t know where and how. I feel like I can do something else. ... It’s pretty amazing watching it going from a chunk of metal. It’s not the prettiest, but I made it.”
Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America President Leigh Morrell was “pleased” with the turnout for the festival and for the opportunities guests had to learn more about blacksmithing.
Morrell credited the program “Forged In Fire” with helping turn up the heat on the popularity of the craft.
“That (show) really has changed the scope and the interest in blacksmithing,” Morrell said.
Hats off to the many local organizations – Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Johnstown Area Heritage Association among them – that have worked with blacksmithing groups to attract them to Johnstown and help them flourish here.
We hope this event is the first of many as Johnstown celebrates and expands its newfound love for a craft right out of its industrial past.
