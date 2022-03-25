Vision Together 2025’s stumbling, fumbling approach to divulging details of its plans to bring war refugees to the Johnstown region allowed for the creation of a controversy where none was necessary.
This has been a highly unusual developing news story, unfolding in reverse chronology – with “new” details emerging backward in time only as the debate builds and opponents point fingers, without necessarily demonstrating a clear and present danger to the community.
The idiom “tempest in a teapot” comes to mind as we analyze this situation.
Vision and its teams of volunteers have done great work in beautifying the region, enhancing quality of life and supporting opportunities for economic development – often in partnership with existing agencies.
Then last fall and winter, as we’ve learned, Vision Together 2025 was discussing and even developing policies relative to bringing international refugees to the Johnstown region to both support those individuals in their difficult circumstances and to provide potential workers for local companies that are struggling to fill employment rolls.
Do we see anything wrong with that concept on the surface?
No we do not.
Immigrant workers, some fleeing strife in their homelands, built Johnstown and many other industrial communities.
And in a country of many blessings, should we not step forward to help others in distress?
However, the process developed a funky aroma from two factors:
• Planning was done in secret – and divulged only after some in the community got wind that the efforts had leaked into the public realm. So, the potentially troubling elements of the concept become exacerbated by the perceived cloak-and-dagger nature of the discussions – even if that was never the intention.
• County and municipal officials are part of Vision’s leadership circle, and those individuals must embrace a higher level of transparency and public accountability than would individuals operating private businesses.
Likewise, if Vision benefits from money provided by public organizations, those dollars bring with them a responsibility to operate in a more transparent manner than if the financial support is purely private.
For example, Vision is receiving a $100,000 grant from a private individual, through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, to facilitate resettling of refugees from the war in Ukraine in the Johnstown region.
That happened even as we were reporting that Vision had received money from both Cambria County and the City of Johnstown.
As reporter Dave Sutor showed in our latest story, on March 19, Vision had gone so far in late 2021 as to hire an individual to “help attract migrants and refugees to Johnstown” – targeting families from Afghanistan before Russia had invaded Ukraine.
That was weeks before any news of the refugees concept became public, and three months before that particular fact came to light.
Johnstown resident and Navy veteran Chad McLaren was contacted to network with a national refugee resettlement agency, work on possible housing options locally, and coordinate with employers to locate potential jobs for refugees.
McLaren said he stepped aside after learning of the $100,000 resettlement grant, which took the project “beyond my ability to manage effectively,” he said.
In November, recently released documents show, Vision’s board was developing something called the “Human Capital Project” – a public relations campaign designed to promote the relocation plan, including through social media messaging and articles in The Tribune-Democrat. (No, our newsroom was not consulted.)
Beyond the presumptuous approach to this project, we are most troubled by the back-room nature of the discussions, especially as it applied to public officials, some of whom were asked to sign confidentiality agreements.
Vision Executive Director Mike Tedesco said such controls were necessary with the organization’s new status as a nonprofit entity in the eyes of the IRS.
But we believe confidentiality agreements for public officials – elected or appointed – compromise the relationship those individuals must have with the people they are paid to represent.
Could an agency such as Vision be effective without participation from county, municipal and school-district leaders? And could planning – such as for this proposal to bring immigrants to Johnstown – be completed without understanding the impact on public institutions?
No and no.
Vision Together 2025 is unlike many nonprofits, with a strong political presence on its board.
So we offer this recommendation to Vision and other quasi-private groups that would presume to know what’s best for the larger community:
Communicate – honestly, early, thoroughly and with full disclosure of any potential public impact.
That should happen before the Right-To-Know requests and Freedom Of Information Act petitions start falling around you.
