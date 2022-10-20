Human resources directors are charged with reminding others around them to treat each other with respect – to avoid creating a hostile work environment.
A shortage of individuals who are willing to officiate high school sports is creating scheduling conflicts and could put games at risk.
And, as reporter Joshua Byers showed in an Oct. 17 story, a key factor in the declining number of game officials is the disrespect they experience when on the field, mat or court.
Most fans, parents, coaches and players handle themselves with class and treat others appropriately. But those who don’t have created a challenging atmosphere for the referees.
Shawn Sinclair is a PIAA official for basketball, baseball and softball and schedules officials for the Northern Cambria PIAA chapter for all three sports.
He told Byers his duties include recruiting new officials – who would be signing on to make $75 or less per contest, depending on the sport.
Sinclair said he’s had new recruits work weekend elementary games and then resign on Monday due to the abuse they endured.
Elementary games!
“To go officiate for $75 and get absolutely abused for three hours is just not worth it,” Sinclair said.
We agree.
The same disrespect and abuse can be seen across social media, with personal attacks on officials and coaches that can equate to bullying or even defamation of character.
Some people are attempting to stem the tide, however.
Conemaugh Valley School District recently held a special week-long promotion to specifically thank game officials – and to remind fans that without the folks in pinstripes, the games can’t happen.
“If you’re a referee, you’re not doing it to get rich,” Conemaugh Valley High School Principal Jeffrey Miller said. “You’re doing it because you truly have a knowledge and understanding of the game … and I think they do it because they want there to be contests for the kids.”
The officials shortage has been growing for some time, as Byers reported, and became more pronounced when the COVID-19 pandemic affected schedules in 2020 and 2021.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Associated told Byers there were 17,932 registered officials statewide in 2008, but about 1,500 fewer by 2018, and then a similar drop occurred by 2020.
There were 13,596 registered PIAA officials as of last October in all sports.
Mike Hudak, PIAA District 6 representative, said his region has 776 registered officials, many of whom work multiple sports.
Hudak said the PIAA recently launched a Junior Officials Program to recruit and train younger individuals – teenagers – to officiate games played by even younger athletes.
Some high schools have been forced to adjust schedules to accommodate availability of officials – playing varsity football on Thursday night, for example, to hire a crew that would be at other games Friday and Saturday.
“It’s scary right now,” Miller said.
He said of referees: “They’re a very easy target, and I think that’s an injustice to them. … Without them, we don’t have these contests. These kids can’t play sports.”
We applaud those who continue to step into gymnasiums or onto fields to make sure the games go on – despite the sometimes-difficult culture they may be entering.
And we urge those around them – parents, coaches and players – to dial back the hostility and show more respect.
Otherwise, those fields and gyms might some day be empty.
“It’s only going to get worse before it gets better,” Sinclair said, “unless we have parents or someone step up.”
We can – and must – do better.
