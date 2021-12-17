In recent weeks, The Tribune-Democrat has published two major reports that would seem to paint an inconsistent or contradictory picture of the Johnstown region.
But together, the “Downtown Development” package in late November that tracked exciting upgrades at numerous buildings and the arrival of new businesses in the downtown, and this past weekend’s “Living Realities” project, which explored the city’s transient nature and related issues of poverty and blight, really illustrated two sides of the same city.
Many people and organizations are working hard to make Johnstown a thriving destination point for tourism and new residents, with modern dining and vibrant entertainment options along with a wealth of recreational opportunities and cleaner, safer neighborhoods.
And yet, Johnstown’s population continues to decline, the city continues to see much higher poverty levels than other communities while playing host to an unrealistic level of public and Section 8 housing.
We believe we can not celebrate our many successes without acknowledging that considerable work remains – and that we can not move forward with a revitalization of Johnstown while leaving half of the population behind.
The Johnstown region is at a critical moment, about to be blessed with millions in federal funding for numerous important projects and prepared to allocate millions more in federal coronavirus relief.
We should not allow this abundance of good fortune – arriving in the midst of a lingering pandemic – to further divide Johnstown’s haves and have-nots.
Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, an organization working to unite residents and groups with a common goal of elevating the Johnstown region, said of this challenge: “Cities across the country struggle with that balance.”
One example of the two-sided mission involves housing stock in the city. Tedesco recently moved to the area, and said he found a home outside the city even though he’s charged with helping to grow Johnstown’s prospects.
Voters last month gave city government the go-ahead to remove a residency requirement for the position of city manager – a mandate that was seen as a hindrance to filling the position – even though that administrative post will be charged with managing the city’s assets and programs.
And while considerable private dollars have helped the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority tear down many blighted structures – the city issued 261 demolition permits from January 2019 through Nov. 24, 2021, our Dave Sutor reported – many residents of Johns- town’s West End, Moxham and elsewhere are still battling vermin and declining property values, even as the property renewal effort continues.
At the same time, entrepreneurs are buying and fixing up downtown homes and business structures, expanding opportunities such as loft housing for those looking to reside within walking distance of city attractions.
“Working to improve the housing stock is a very significant issue for the community,” Tedesco said, adding that “the absence of market-rate housing downtown is kind of a significant barrier.”
Another challenge for the city is an imbalance in housing scenarios.
As the “Living Realities” series showed, while Johnstown’s overall population has continued to decline, the percentage of residents in public or Section 8 housing has remained steady – meaning the percentage of residents owning their homes or paying full rent has dropped.
And with public housing comes high turnover in residency. The Johnstown Housing Authority reports that over the past three years, more than 2,000 people have moved in or out of its public units or Section 8 rentals.
The turnover of residents has translated to a continuous transiency problem for city schools. At Greater Johnstown hundreds of students move into or out of the district each year, making for a challenging learning environment – in addition to a fleeting connection for many people to Johnstown’s history and culture.
Johnstown has a history of overcoming barriers, and that can-do attitude is clearly on display with so much positive activity across the downtown – with many buildings getting spruced up and back in use, and a diverse set of individuals investing in the city’s future.
But if we don’t embrace and maintain an emphasis on the community’s foundational issues – reducing poverty, eradicating blight, improving education and uplifting neighborhoods – the success we are seeing will not be sustainable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.