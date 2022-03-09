The next chapter in the marketing of Cambria County and the Johnstown region will begin in the coming weeks, and we urge all organizations and individuals with a stake in the outcome to get involved.
That would be … well, all of us.
Roger Brooks, of the firm Destination Development, spoke to a room full of area leaders Tuesday at Ace’s in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood – the kickoff to a rebranding campaign that will impact how area agencies market the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County region to prospective tourists, residents and businesses.
Brooks urged attendees to de-emphasize geography and focus on what makes our region special – worth a visitor’s time and money, worth an investor’s resources.
An online survey is up and running at bit.ly/JohnstownFuture.
The Johnstown region has been defined by history – floods, mining and steel, ethnic traditions.
But what is our collective identity in 2022 – hiking trails? whitewater rafting? music and sports? – and what will it be a decade or more from now?
“People I talk to outside the area that have heard of Johnstown have no idea what you’re about today,” Brooks said.
“That’s what we have to figure out.”
This process will be critical for organizations such as Visit Johnstown – which engaged Brooks and his agency, Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
Other keenly interested parties will include elected and appointed officials at the county, municipal and school district levels.
But we believe every individual living and working in the region – from Northern Cambria to Nanty Glo to Ferndale and even into neighboring counties – will be affected by how this process plays out, and therefor should complete the survey and have a voice in the movement.
When logging onto the survey link, participants will be asked several important open-ended questions, including:
• What are the three greatest assets of the area you live in (besides local residents, friends, and neighbors)?
• What are the three greatest challenges of the area you live in (besides its people, elected officials, neighbors or the weather)?
• When you host visitors, where do you take them (outside of your home)?
• If there are one, two or three things you’d like to see done locally to make your community a better place to live, work and play, what would this include?
• Are you open to growth in your community?
• What is, or should, your community be known for, specifically, that sets it apart from other area communities and makes it a great place to live, work and visit?
Brad Clemenson, a former political spokesman now serving as a consultant with local community projects, pointed to the region’s outdoor amenities – but with the realization that many regions in Pennsylvania and across the country can lay claim to similar attractions.
“To me, the biggest assets we have are recreation,” Clemens told reporter Dave Sutor.
“But what makes us unique? How do we make that into a brand? It’s going to be a process. There’s no ‘snap’ simple answer.”
Brooks said Johnstown is like many communities, looking for its “second act” – a new identity.
And that rebranding must work in a digital age, as people take their important family and business decisions to search engines and social media sites.
Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, said the project should lead to a “unified” brand – a lofty goal.
Certainly the more diverse and extensive the participant population, the better the outcome will be.
We urge area businesses to share the link with their managers and staff and invite them to get involved.
We urge area teachers and college professors to tell their students – the region’s future – about the rebranding project and encourage those teens and young adults to click and respond. Perhaps make the survey a class discussion.
This survey should be mentioned at Scout meetings, sports booster gatherings, business recruiting seminars; in fire halls and churches, and at bingo games.
Let’s flood that website with reactions.
And let’s work together to develop a brand for the region that is modern, compelling, inclusive – and, yes, effective.
