Area hotels and campsites are filling up.
Restaurants are getting busy.
Visitors are rolling into the region sporting chrome and leather.
Staff and volunteers with the Visit Johnstown tourism bureau are hustling about, making sure everything is ready.
It’s time for Thunder in the Valley.
The annual motorcycle rally rumbles back into the Johnstown area Thursday – bringing live bands, vendors, tens of thousands of visitors and a big boost for area businesses.
“We’re expecting a big crowd for Thunder,” Stadium Pub & Grille owner Patrick Martella said.
Thunder runs through Sunday, with entertainment stages, food booth and merchandise tents – 90 vendors in all – stretching across downtown Johnstown.
Most attractions are free – with the exception of shows at Peoples Natural Gas Park, which cost $5 Friday and $10 Saturday.
Bands will also be performing in Central Park and in the Suppes Ford Biker Mall. The more than 30 acts will perform, including Hairball (’80s hard rock tribute band), The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue (Blues Brothers tribute), Hells Bells (AC/DC tribute) and Jasmine Cain – a rocker whom Jayne Korenoski, Visit Johnstown’s director of advertising and sales, calls the “First Lady of Thunder” because of her regular stops in Johnstown.
“We try to get a variety and have a mix of all genres of music, so there’s something for everybody,” Korenoski said, adding: “A lot of bands I have booked every year because they’re so well liked and I know they draw a crowd, and I also try every year to add new bands.”
Thunder again will feature two bike-themed parades.
The Hot Nights, Cool Lights Parade starts at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, rolling from The Fifth Local Eatery & Alehouse in Richland Township down into the city.
Saturday’s Grand Thunder Parade will rumble into downtown from the west at noon, with every motorcycle imaginable cruising past Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and right down Main Street.
“The Grand Thunder Parade is the high-water mark of Thunder,” Lisa Rager, Visit Johnstown’s executive director, said.
“We have so many people who come down to town to watch it, and then we have hundreds of bikes participate in it. We’re always excited to have the parade every year.”
Thunder will also showcase bike and equipment demonstrations from companies such as Speeds Performance Plus, MonsterBrite LEDs and Ultimate LED, HogWorkz, Five Star Powersports, Harley- Davidson and Yamaha.
Visitors can experience a variety of food options – even alligator sausage on a stick.
“We try to get some unique offerings and there will be no shortage of food – we have a little bit of everything,” said Nicole Waligora, Visit Johnstown’s sports tourism program coordinator.
The weather forecast looks favorable.
Welcome back, Thunder!
Let’s go!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.