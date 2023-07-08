Sean Riley, founder of the Safe Call Now crisis hotline for first responders, told our David Hurst in a recent interview that mental health ought to be made a top priority for police officers, firefighters and others on the high-stress front lines of emergency services – and that it ought to happen early on, during the initial training process.
“We shouldn’t be waiting for someone to destroy their family or lose their job or overdose to start addressing the problem,” he said.
Riley would know – he is a former police detective who lost his law enforcement career to substance addiction almost two decades ago, he told Hurst. He suggested that on-the-job stresses, left unaddressed, can lead first responders to turn to substance abuse or suicide.
“With police officers,” he said, “we want you to be Andy Griffith, Chuck Norris and a therapist all at once, and then we want you to make a decision within one-1,000th of a second that’ll impact whether someone lives or dies. That’s a lot to ask of a human being.”
The issue made headlines in the Johnstown area recently when a West Hills Regional Police Department sergeant died of a drug overdose, with a follow-up investigation suggesting that he was abusing drugs taken from the department’s evidence room.
A similar incident occurred several years earlier, in which a Johnstown police officer overdosed on drugs taken from his department’s evidence room in the Public Safety Building downtown.
The city officer survived that overdose – and he told a judge later on that post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military likely contributed to his addiction.
“This highlights the fact that police officers are human beings, too,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer told Hurst, referring to the West Hills sergeant’s case. “We encourage anyone suffering, be it police officers, mechanics, homemakers … anyone going through mental health issues, to seek help before things get worse.”
We second Neugebauer’s call for anyone – first responder or not – who is dealing with a mental health issue to reach out for help while that issue is manageable, before it metastasizes into a bigger problem.
People can contact the Cambria County Drug and Alcohol helpline at 814-243-9718.
First responders seeking help can contact Safe Call Now at 206-459-3020.
As Natalie Kauffman, executive director of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, put it: “Every one of us walking on this planet in 2023 is experiencing stress.
“The collective trauma of COVID-19 highlighted that.”
And that stress won’t just go away if it’s ignored.
“We need to change our way of thinking,” Riley said. “When someone’s on an elevator going down to rock bottom, there’s nothing wrong with getting off on the second floor. We’ve got to help them do that.”
