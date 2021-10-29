We are impressed with political newcomer Laura Huchel’s energy and fresh ideas, and endorse her for Johnstown City Council, along with incumbents Rick Britt, Marie Mock and the Rev. Sylvia King.
All four are Democrats who have earned our backing not because of party affiliation, but by embracing collaboration and displaying the will to move the city forward – for the incumbents through their past work on council for the past four years, and for Huchel through her positivity on the campaign trail.
Huchel is a Johnstown native who grew up in Reading, attended Prince-ton University in New Jersey, worked and lived in New York City, and then moved home about 10 years ago.
“My inspiration to run for council really came from having attended council meetings, seeing the dangers that bad government poses and seeing the positive elements of good government,” Huchel said in an interview with The Tribune-Democrat. “It looked initially like there were going to be some vacancies that had me concerned. As someone who is very involved in the community, I had a huge desire to contribute, as I could, to the community further.”
As our Dave Sutor reported, Huchel is active with Vision Together 2025, the Johnstown Planning Commission, Gallery on Gazebo and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
She hopes to see a reversal of Johnstown’s declining population – beginning with living, work and entertainment options for younger adults and families.
Huchel is a telecommuter – a local trend – working for a national insurance company.
“In order to get people to move and stay here, we need to have hope for them, and we need to have jobs for them,” Huchel said.
She believes finding a “good, stable city manager” is a priority for the next council, along with making wise decisions about spending $30 million in COVID-19 relief funds and tackling pervasive poverty.
“One thing that’s certainly true is that all ships rise together,” Huchel said, “so if we get people spending money at (restaurants downtown), they’ll be spending other places, making more opportunities for industries for folks who are struggling, to lift up out of poverty. But certainly we need to provide more services for folks who either are from here or new here and are struggling.”
The incumbents have been on Council for key decisions – selling the sewer system to balance the budget and support city pensions and programs; reducing blight and supporting property reuse; the purchase of new turf for Sargent’s Stadium; and a general improvement of the culture on the governing board.
Mock has been a key leader in the Johnstown community, including during her three terms on Council and her role as deputy mayor. An assistant vice president with AmeriServ Trust & Financial Services, she is active with the West End Improvement Group and helped raise money for a new hockey rink at Roxbury Park.
“What motivated me was to continue on with the progress that we’ve been making,” Mock said. “The past couple years, we’ve been doing things leaps and bounds ahead of whatever we’ve been doing in the past, and I wanted to be part of the continuing of the successes, the turnaround, the positive things that are happening in the city.”
Britt, a former professional baseball and football player who worked in the Cambria County sheriff’s department, said his work on Council is not complete, although the city and its elected board have “come a long way,” in his view. He hopes to continue focusing on crime reduction and building bridges across diverse segments of the local population.
“There’s a lot of stuff that we still have to do to finish what we’ve started,” Britt said. “As far as our budget and stuff and our debt, we’ve accomplished a whole lot, and we’ve done it professionally in the last 31/2 years that I’ve been on council.”
King, pastor at Christ Centered Community Church in Kernville and a community development officer at AmeriServ Financial, said the city’s neighborhoods need more attention – blight prevention, playgrounds and other recreation, programs to entice home buying and maintenance in Johnstown.
King is active with the Greater Johnstown United Neighborhoods Association, Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program, NAACP Johnstown Chapter, Vision Together 2025 and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
She called being on Council “part of my community service.”
We see Republican candidate and former Council member Charlene Stanton as an enigmatic individual – knowledgable about city ordinances and issues, an activist for a safe community, and yet someone who shows little interest in working with others around her.
Stanton grew up in the city and lives in Roxbury.
She and husband James are running as a team, and that’s how they approached two important issues: a Cherry Run flood channel in need of repairs in the 8th Ward, and what they called unclean conditions – “rats running down the street,” she said – in the city’s West End.
They urged an increased focus on code enforcement – we agree – and called for even more focus on blight removal – which we see as an issue that’s already being addressed.
Both Stantons would be good additions to Council if they could work with colleagues and others across the city – not acquiesce when they don’t agree, but not fight every idea that comes along either.
Johnstown needs Council members who tackle real problems, yes, but who will work collaboratively to move the city forward.
“It’s OK to disagree,” Charlene Stanton said in a meeting with The Tribune-Democrat. “I feel strongly in my passion for the city to succeed.”
James Stanton said he decided “to throw my hat in” and predicted he could work with other members of Council, and called blight his “No. 1” issue.
Republican Joseph Taranto was formerly appointed to City Council.
He did not agree to meet with The Tribune-Democrat this fall.
In the spring, he answered a survey from the Tribune, and said he hoped “to drastically change the direction of the city. ... If you have had enough of their vision, then let your elected officials know by voting them out.”
That is an option for every voter in any election, but this is not a time for “voting them out” in Johnstown.
This is a time to stay the course and add a viable new voice to the mix.
We like the tangible progress we’ve seen from Council incumbents Mock, King and Britt, and we believe Huchel is the best choice for the remaining seat on the city board.
Those four get our endorsement for this election.
