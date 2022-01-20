President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believes his administration has “probably outperformed” expectations in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic – despite surging case counts and hospitalization levels.
Also, when asked about a drop in his approval rating as he hit one year in the White House, he declared, “I don’t believe the polls.”
Clearly, we’re a tired, frustrated group of Americans – on both sides of the political divide.
We’re exhausted from wrestling with the coronavirus – and its emerging strains – for two years, and we’re uninspired by the dysfunction we see in Washington, D.C., and in politics generally.
Add to that mess an economy saddled with high inflation and challenging supply-chain issues – along with tensions with world powers Russia, China and North Korea – and it’s no wonder Americans are feeling queasy and pointing to the president.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 56% disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president.
Biden’s approval numbers were at 59% in July, and had slipped to 50% by September, and hit 43% this week.
For supporters who might note that Biden is outpacing his predecessor, Donald Trump, in polling, you should realize that’s not a high bar to clear.
From 2017-2021, Trump averaged a 41.1% approval rating, bottoming out at 34% last January as he left office, according to Gallup poll data.
In AP-NORC polling, Trump was at a 35% approval rating one year into his presidency.
As a country, we should aim higher. So should our current president, who has seen his “Build Back Better” plan whither in the Senate and his work to protect voting rights falter.
His victory in the passing of an infrastructure bill has been offset by other struggles.
“Any big idea, they are willing to compromise it down until there is no longer anything there,” Zachary Lindahl, 34, of Raleigh, North Carolina, told AP-NORC pollsters.
The inflation rate has jumped from 1.7% last January to 7%, a nearly 40-year high, the AP reported.
“Given the strength of our economy, and the pace of recent price increases, it’s important to recalibrate the support that is now necessary,” Biden said. “Now, we need to get inflation under control.”
We do see stronger leadership on the pandemic from this administration than the previous group.
But Biden, who has pushed to increase the availability of vaccines and home test kits, admitted in a press conference Wednesday that COVID-19 has been a challenging adversary.
“After almost two years of physical, emotional and psychological impact of this pandemic, for many of us, it’s been too much to bear,” he said.
“Some people may call what’s happening now ‘the new normal.’ I call it a job not yet finished. It will get better.”
For the sake of the nation, we hope so.
Here’s a poll result that should concern the president: Only 28% of respondents said they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, and only 48% of Democrats.
While we don’t believe any elected official should govern based on polls, we do see this moment as significant – a wakeup call not just for the White House, but for members of Congress as well – especially with mid-term elections heating up in Pennsylvania and across the country.
Unhappy Americans caught in a challenging economy and fighting through a stubborn pandemic just might take their emotions into the voting booth this year.
Biden? He’s safe until 2024.
Members of the House?
They’re on the hot seat right now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.