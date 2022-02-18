The University of Pittsburgh’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic – including in Johnstown – illustrate the up-and-down nature of this ongoing health crisis.
There is good news:
• Daily new virus case counts and seven-day averages are down in counties across the region.
• Pitt on Thursday reported a seven-day average of 4.7 positive faculty and staff tests per day, and said regional campus levels “continue to fall or remain at zero.”
• Pitt is reporting a 96% vaccination rate overall.
• The Thursday report showed these numbers for Pitt-Johnstown: 2 students tested positive with a seven-day average of 0.3 positive student tests per day; one member of the faculty/staff tested positive with a seven-day average of 0.1 per day.
A week earlier, The University Times, a faculty and staff news letter, said nine Pitt main campus employees were to be terminated for noncompliance with the system’s vaccination mandate – which requires individuals to receive approved exemptions and have weekly tests, or get the shots, to be on campus.
At UPJ, Christian Stumpf, vice president of student affairs, said no students or employees had been sent home due to noncompliance.
“We’ve done a nice job working with our folks to get vaccinated or apply for an exemption,” he said.
Stumpf reported that UPJ approved 250 exemptions among its 2,000 students and 450 faculty or staff.
“We’re doing quite well,” he said.
But this remains a cautionary tale.
As our David Hurst reported, 40,041 Pennsylvanians received vaccine boosters over the past week, down from 272,327 just over two weeks earlier.
This could be a logical progression – people who have gotten boosters naturally wouldn’t be getting another. Not quite yet, anyway.
Or it could suggest that over-confidence is seeping in as we see case counts slide and the omicron variant’s impact in decline.
But here are some data worth repeating for emphasis:
• 83% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations involve people who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
• And, unvaccinated people ages 50 to 64 are 45 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than vaccinated people in the same age range.
“The latest post-vaccination, often called breakthrough, data continue to prove the science that getting up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations is effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
Pitt continues to require masks – “tight-fitting … over the nose, mouth and chin” – for all indoor activities.
“Masks are our ticket to success, not a barrier,” the school said.
Pitt reminded its students and staff – and we echo the point here:
“Cases in the region and across the country remain higher now than during much of the pandemic.”
This health situation is far from over – as much as we wish that weren’t the case.
“Locally, we are seeing a downward trajectory in new cases, which is encouraging,” Pitt said in Thursday’s statement, but added: “We must stay the course with mitigation.”
At universities – and everywhere else.
