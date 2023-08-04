It goes without saying that the looming closure of The Atrium is a tremendous blow both to the senior citizens who live there and to downtown Johnstown as a whole.
Senior Choice Inc., which owns The Atrium, 216 Main St., and management company Affinity Health Services blame the closure on economic conditions across the senior care sector that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The companies said that falling revenue, rising expenses, record-high inflation and sharply increasing labor costs combined to create “oversized repercussions not able to be rebalanced,” as our Dave Sutor reported.
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging personal care subsidy for a low-income senior can be less than $40 per day, the companies said, while the cost of providing housing, meals, activities, laundry, housekeeping, medication management and assistance with daily life was placed at $115 per day.
Affinity Health Services spokeswoman Candace McMullen called the closure “just one example that demonstrates the gaps in Pennsylvania’s senior services,” while Senior Choice board chairman Craig Saylor said that The Atrium could “no longer continue to absorb” the more than $400,000 in charity care that it provided each year.
“What I can tell you is, in reality, this decision really isn’t about The Atrium,” McMullen told Sutor. “In fact, if you look at The Atrium’s performance and their history, they’re really to be commended for the amount of charity care that they’ve been able to provide for as long as they’ve been able to provide it. This is really a public policy issue.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is working to create a 10-year master plan for developing and improving services for older Pennsylvanians, in the face of what advocates say are serious shortages of government funding and employees. As that process continues, the department’s leaders must take into account what people such as Saylor and McMullen have to say.
The issue is made more urgent by how rapidly the state’s population is aging.
Officials have estimated that 4 million Pennsylvania residents – one out of every three – will be 60 or older by 2030, as CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano wrote in May. The fastest-growing segment of the state’s population is 85-plus.
A more immediate concern is the welfare of the 54 residents who will be displaced by The Atrium’s closure.
Saylor said that leaders of The Atrium are “working closely with the patients and the families to make sure that it’s the best possible situation for them.” The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program and other health care providers are also involved, Sutor reported. That must continue until all 54 residents are situated in housing that’s at least equivalent to what they had at The Atrium.
Some residents could be moved to The Patriot in Somerset, which is also owned by Senior Choice Inc., or to other facilities in the Johnstown area, Saylor said.
The Tribune-Democrat archives contain clippings from when The Atrium opened in 1985 in the former Downtowner Motel building. The project was seen at the time as “another step in the beautification of Main Street” and “another example of new operations that are springing up as the area diversifies.” A couple years later, The Atrium expanded when its leaders bought a former Catholic Charities property on Union Street and connected the buildings.
Now the facility will sit empty on Main Street, next door to the long-vacant and severely blighted building that once housed Robert’s Main Street Pub.
Saylor said that, while no decisions have been made, The Atrium leaders are “working diligently with many other individuals to make sure that the building stays in use.” That also must happen swiftly to prevent a cluster of blight from forming on a key downtown block.
