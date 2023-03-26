PennDOT just took a big step toward finishing U.S. Route 219 as a north-south four-lane limited-access highway all the way from north of Ebensburg to Interstate 68 in western Maryland – a project talked up for years by many of this region’s government and business leaders.
The department has included $136 million in its 12-year transportation plan to build the final 5.5-mile stretch of four-lane Route 219, from the Meyersdale area south to the Pennsylvania-Maryland line.
“The $136 million is great because, up until this point, we hadn’t had any funds that were committed for construction,” said Brandon Peters, director for planning and community development at the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission.
Peters is also the chairman of the North/South Appalachian Highway Work Group at the Greater Cumberland Committee, which has had as its core project for several years the effort to finish Route 219.
The amount is more than half the project’s total price tag of $250 million, according to Jennifer Walsh, executive director of the Greater Cumberland Committee.
A four-lane section of the highway from Somerset south to Meyersdale was opened in 2019.
Finishing it the rest of the way would bypass a twisty stretch of road south of Meyersdale – a change for which leaders of local businesses that transport their products through the area have called for years.
In April 2022, officials announced that the state had committed $53 million to fund the design phase of the project. PennDOT officials estimated last year that final design and right-of-way acquisition would take place from 2025 to 2028, followed by construction from 2029 to 2031. Walsh said that environmental work associated with the project is going on now.
For its part, Maryland announced last year that it would commit $78 million to improving the last remaining 1.5-mile stretch of Route 219 on its side of the border, just across from Somerset County.
It was big news a little more than a year ago when Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker held up a preliminary PennDOT project schedule and said that officials planned to open the finished road to traffic by mid-2031.
“We have the commitment now that we need to carry this project through to the end,” Walker said then, as our David Hurst reported.
The money that PennDOT has committed to fund construction is another sign of that commitment.
If leaders at Galliker Dairy Co. in Richland Township get their way, a dangerous section of state Route 56 east of the Johnstown area could someday become the site of a similar project.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, on March 16 toured the dairy’s facility at 143 Donald Lane, where milk, ice cream and iced tea are made and from which those products are delivered to big parts of the mid-Atlantic region.
Longtime Galliker’s transportation director George Erisman, who retired in 2019 but came back to talk to Langerholc, cited the 14-mile section of Route 56 between Windber and Pleasantville – including the Peggy Westover Curve – as particularly hazardous, as our Russ O’Reilly reported.
That’s not news to anyone in the area. Safety on that stretch of road has been a hot topic for decades.
Langerholc, who has chaired the state Senate Transportation Committee since 2021, said that body has held meetings about Route 56 and has discussed it with PennDOT District 9 executives.
“It’s come to a point where it’s time to move on this and get something done,” Langerholc said.
Back in 2016, PennDOT officials estimated it would cost around $64 million to fully fix the notorious hairpin turn at the base of Pleasantville Mountain, about 11 miles east of Windber. Now factor in inflation since then.
They’ve pitched some smaller projects in the area since then – more signs, more guard rails, new bridges, longer passing zones, new brake-check stations for trucks, and so on.
Galliker’s truckers regularly travel through the corridor as they head east to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Listening to company leaders talk, it sounds as if improvements to Route 56 might be to Galliker’s what the ongoing Route 219 work is to companies based in places such as Meyersdale, Somerset and Grantsville, Maryland.
“It’s something that’s very important for the region, not only for Galliker’s, but also for all commerce coming through the Johnstown region,” Langerholc said. “Especially in light of improvements that have been made to Route 219 south, this makes sense to also have this eastern corridor improved.”
Erisman said: “The east is what we need. We need Harrisburg. We need Philadelphia. We need those markets.”
