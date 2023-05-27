A project many years in the making was completed on Tuesday when officials cut a ribbon to open a new section of the Path of the Flood Trail all the way to the ruins of South Fork Dam.
The trail now runs almost 15 miles from the dam – which broke in 1889 due to its owners’ negligence and sent 20 million tons of water rushing downstream – to downtown Johnstown, where most of the flood’s 2,200-plus victims were killed.
Users of the trail can now start their journeys from South Abutment Road at Johnstown Flood National Memorial, loop around the former bed of Lake Conemaugh, and pass through the ruins of the dam to South Fork and on toward Johnstown, as our Joshua Byers reported.
“This is a dream come true,” said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, whose agency has spearheaded development of the trail as one of its key priorities over the past few years.
Runners competing in Saturday’s Path of the Flood Historic Races will use the new spur and other sections of the trail that have been created in recent years.
Officials in 2020 opened a 1.6-mile-long segment of the trail in South Fork through the former site of the 20-acre, 216,000-cubic-yard Stineman coal waste pile after it was removed and burned for energy at local cogeneration plants.
The race course also includes the Staple Bend Tunnel trail, which starts at Beech Hill Road in Mineral Point, runs through the Staple Bend Tunnel – the first railroad tunnel ever built in the U.S., dating from 1833, now part of the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site – and connects to the Franklin Borough ballfields.
Near the end of the race, the trail follows an old trolley right-of-way through the woods from East Conemaugh to Plum Street in the Woodvale section of Johnstown, then runs along city streets past the Gautier Steel works on Clinton Street to Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Larry Kupchella, who biked the length of the trail after Tuesday’s ribbon- cutting with brothers Chuck Kupchella and Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority board member Eugene Kupchella, called the trail “a year-round recreational gem.”
The Path of the Flood Trail and other local paths have been designated as parts of the 1,300-mile September 11 National Memorial Trail, a network of trails and roads connecting Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville to the other two sites where hijacked planes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City and Arlington, Virginia.
All of this, if decision- makers play their cards right, can play into the ongoing effort to rebrand the Johnstown region as a destination for “recreation, but with a twist” – a key aspect of which is playing up the region’s rich history as part of a plan to set it apart from similar communities in Pennsylvania and neighboring states.
As Doug Bosley, Johnstown Flood National Memorial’s chief of interpretation and visitor services, said of the Path of the Flood Trail at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting: “This trail is all about connections” – among communities, historical sites and more.
