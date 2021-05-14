The best chance for justice in the Bedford County Black Lives Matter shooting is for the case to be prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office.
Nine months after a late-night shooting on Aug. 24, 2020, involving Black Lives Matter marchers, and two months after receiving the report from a state police investigation into the incident, the Bedford County district attorney filed charges against two men.
Lesley Childers-Potts acted on May 7 – just as reporters from The Tribune-Democrat and Spotlight PA were buzzing around the courthouse and the shooting scene like bees at the hive, and just as we were about to report that we had learned the state police filed their report on the rural Route 30 incident in March.
We don’t view this as coincidence – rather, cause and consequence.
“After two months of the state police’s report sitting there on her desk, I can’t help but wonder if the pressure of being revealed prompted this,” Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown chapter of the NAACP, told reporter David Hurst.
“That’s concerning.”
Yes it is.
The delay only fueled the division in the community, where claims of racism collided with the belief that a property owner was acting in self-defense.
Fears and heated emotions sparked a rally the following day at the Bedford County courthouse – with residents brandishing high-powered weapons – and a second shooting at a nearby hotel where the marchers were staying before leaving town.
We were troubled that the state police took seven months to complete an investigation into the shooting – although ballistics reports are never quick.
We found it further troubling that the DA waited two months to respond to the police probe, and acted only when pressured by reporters.
That was consistent with our experiences with Childers-Potts in the weeks and months following the shooting. Our numerous calls to her office garnered no response.
As recently as March 22, reporters from The Tribune-Democrat and Spotlight PA visited the Bedford DA’s office. She did not speak with them, and an assistant told them the incident was still “under investigation.”
We do believe appropriate charges were filed, including numerous serious counts against Terry Myers, 51, of Schellsburg.
But will the case ever see the inside of a courtroom?
We have no confidence that the Bedford County DA’s office can fairly and justly prosecute this case – or even has a desire to do so.
Perhaps we should credit Childers-Potts with taking a step that is certainly unpopular in Bedford County and across the region – charging a white man for an act of violence against another individual, an outsider, who was not white.
She also filed serious charges against a marcher who landed at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to have buckshot removed from his face.
• Myers – who, according to state police, fired a 12-gauge shotgun into a crowd that had stopped in the parking lot of his father’s business, Myers Garage – was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 19 counts of recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.
• Orsino V. Thurman, 37, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin – who, state police said, fired a handgun after Myers shot into the air, and then took the shotgun blast to his face – was charged with two counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and two summary grade counts of defiant trespass and criminal mischief – and illegal possession of a firearm.
The latter charge was connected to Thurman’s 2000 conviction on felony drug possession charges in Wisconsin, which meant he couldn’t legally carry a weapon.
Thurman was called the Wisconsin group’s security officer, despite being a convicted felon. For possessing a firearm illegally and for discharging that gun, he deserves to face charges. As of late in the week, he had not been formally arraigned, nor had Thurman been located.
Myers was free on $75,000 unsecured bond. He faces second-degree felony charges that carry a possible sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Still, the filing of charges did not clarify sufficiently where this case is headed.
“People need to know what happened,” Schellsburg resident Max Bulger said in our story Saturday.
“Otherwise, everyone is going to keep arguing over two different stories. It makes it hard to know what is what.”
We agree. Evidence should be brought before the public in a courtroom.
We see a degree of fault on both sides of this situation – questionable judgment, over-reactions, using guns over discussion – all against the backdrop of racial tension.
We also believe the district attorney’s handling of the situation raises serious doubts about her ability to fairly and fully execute the litigation of this case.
Molly Steiber, spokeswoman for the Office of Attorney General, said the state prosecutor accepts cases referred by county DAs for either a lack of local resources or a potential conflict of interest, under the Commonwealth Attorneys Act. Either of those circumstances could be seen as factors here.
The Bedford County Black Lives Matter shooting should be handled by the state attorney general going forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.