Our feelings about the Pennsylvania Senate election seem to reflect the tightening statewide polls.
Early on, we might have endorsed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, for the office based on his experience at the state and municipal levels. He is the former mayor of Braddock in western Pennsylvania.
But after Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke just before the primary election in May, and as he continues to recover, we’ve become less confident in his ability to fulfill the duties of a senator – especially given his struggles to communicate at times in the Oct. 25 debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
And with Oz, we fear that he will have more allegiance to the Republican national agenda over important state and local issues.
As Election Day nears, we lack the conviction for either candidate that an endorsement would require, so we won’t be officially backing Oz or Fetterman for the Senate.
Rather, we’ll offer our thoughts about each candidate seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey, who chose not to seek reelection.
Then, as always, voters get the final say anyway.
The two candidates are far apart on abortion, certainly a divisive issue. Fetterman is pro-choice. Oz has said he supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade and opposes abortion, except when the mother’s life is in danger or in cases of rape or incest – putting him just to the left of some of the more extreme members of his own party.
The Republican joined a forum on drugs and crime recently in Johnstown and left with a balanced perspective he should consider if elected – that combating drugs will require law enforcement and border control as well as expanded addiction treatment options – to address demand as well as the supply of dangerous opioids.
Oz is a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and professor emeritus of medicine at Columbia University. His research team’s practices involving dogs have come under fire – and the campaign says 300 dogs were euthanized – but some of the allegations of extreme cruelty were inaccurate or overstated, according to fact-checkers at the non-partisan Poynter Institute.
However, he did support as a “cure” for COVID-19 the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine – which the Food and Drug Administration said was not an effective treatment – and a product from which Oz himself makes enormous profits. Oz flopped from supporting national health chief Dr. Anthony Fauci during much of the pandemic, to calling him a “tyrant” once Oz was entering the political arena on the GOP side.
Fetterman has done much of his campaigning on social media, attempting to portray Oz as a “carpet-bagger” through snarky references to his New Jersey ties and digs about his grocery store preferences and “crudités.”
We like that Fetterman is somewhat non-traditional – more Main Street than Wall Street – and brings experience at multiple levels of government in Pennsylvania. He served as mayor of Braddock from 2006 to 2019, and as lieutenant governor in the current term.
Oz, the son of Turkish parents, has been a frequent visitor to the Cambria-Somerset region during his candidacy – hopefully connecting with our culture and noting the challenges that will need to be addressed by our next Senator regardless of party affiliation.
Fetterman has made several private visits to the Johnstown region, and spoke here on Oct. 14 – displaying some improvement physically from a prior campaign stop a month earlier in Indiana, Pa.
The Democrat pledged to support labor and expansion of health care options – citing his own treatment and recovery experiences. He called health care coverage “a fundamental right.”
During their debate, Fetterman flip-flopped on the issue of natural-gas fracking, saying he now supports the extraction process, which he has said in the past he opposes for environmental reasons.
Fetterman supports criminal justice reform and the legalization of marijuana for recreational use – stances Oz says reflect that the Democrat is not tough on crime. We see value in removing some low-level offenders from the court system, but do not support widespread recreational marijuana use at this time.
Ultimately, Oz has done little to convince us that his motivation to run for the Senate in Pennsylvania was about helping the people of our state, and not about the national GOP agenda and a quid-pro-quo relationship with his buddy, ex-president Donald Trump.
In his campaign ads, the Republican said he would fight “extremism” if voters send him to Washington.
We urge him to look both directions, if elected – and to push back against his own party’s extremists as well as those he sees on left, to work toward the middle and find compromise on important issues such as the economy and inflation, national security and law enforcement.
Regardless of what happens in the election, we wish Fetterman a full recovery. His comeback will need to move quickly if he has the fortune of winning on Nov. 8 and taking office in January.
