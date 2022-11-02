From his work to combat the opioids crisis and find justice for child sex-abuse victims to his drive to end a long-running health care feud in our region, Democrat Josh Shapiro has earned our strong support for Pennsylvania governor over his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano.
Shapiro’s connections to the Cambria-Somerset region are many, including his office’s contributions to the prosecutions of murderer and drug dealer Shakir Smith and child-abuser Dr. Johnnie Barto.
Shapiro took over the attorney general’s office in the wake of the Kathleen Kane scandal and restored dignity and trust to the state’s prosecution process, while driving the 2019 deal between health-care giants UPMC and Highmark that allowed patients who have Highmark insurance to receive treatment at UPMC medical centers.
Despite attempts by his opponent to paint the state’s attorney general as soft on crime, he has proven just the opposite in our view, and received an important endorsement from the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association. The group’s president, David Kennedy, said Shapiro’s “leadership, experience and knowledge of Pennsylvania’s laws will best serve our troopers.”
Shapiro has received endorsements from all points on the political spectrum, with backing from numerous Republican lawmakers – including Michael Chertoff, U.S. Homeland Security secretary under President George W. Bush – and also from labor unions, education leaders, trade groups and environmental organizations.
Shapiro also deserves credit for helping broker a $450 million opioids settlement with Endo International – working with other attorneys general – with $131 million coming to Pennsylvania to help fund anti-drug crime and addiction treatment programs.
Mastriano, a state senator from Chambersburg, did not receive the backing of his own party in Cambria County in the spring, due to his presence at the U.S. Capitol during the height of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He has consistently touted the unsubstantiated claim – turned away consistently by the courts – that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Republican Donald Trump, and Mastriano’s efforts to undermine Pennsylvania’s election process are misguided and dangerous for our democratic process.
On his campaign website, Mastriano says he would appoint a secretary of state who will “secure our elections from fraud. He’ll partner with the legislature to eliminate ‘no-excuse’ mail-in voting, get rid of drop boxes, and pass universal voter ID.”
We support none of those proposals, and urge our state leaders to expand legal voting opportunities for all registered Pennsylvanians to help raise participation in that important democratic process.
Both candidates said they support better funding for public education but with expanded opportunities for school choice. Shapiro said he supports tax rebates to help offset high fuel prices.
Shapiro favored a two-year window for child sex-abuse victims to pursue civil action beyond the statute of limitations, and backs a constitutional amendment that would put that measure on the ballot – since legislative action was blocked in the Senate.
“I gave my word to those survivors that I would always be there for them,” he said.
Shapiro formally launched his campaign in Johnstown in May – just after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The attorney general said he would work as governor with schools and law enforcement to better protect the state’s children from violence.
He also pledged to work with police to stabilize their ranks with 2,000 more officers, while pushing for tougher background checks for those purchasing weapons, especially untraceable “ghost” guns – even as a supporter of Second Amendment rights.
Shapiro said he would push to have more mental health counselors in schools. “We have got to make sure every single one of our kids gets to live in safety and security in all of their communities,” he said then.
Mastriano did not respond to numerous requests to meet with our editorial board.
Shapiro came to see us at our Johnstown office in a meeting that also included editors and reporters from other CNHI Pennsylvania newsrooms.
At that meeting, Shapiro promised to work as governor to “bring people together” despite our political divisions, and to help communities such as Johnstown that he said have been “just forgotten and left behind, left out in the conversations in Harrisburg.”
He understands Johns-town’s struggles with population loss and a shrinking tax base, drugs and crime, and said he would be a governor “who gives a damn about these communities” and who “knows how to take on big fights and deliver real results.”
Shapiro’s experience in statewide office, his intellect and temperament and his understanding of the issues facing communities, such as those in the Cambria- Somerset region, make him the clear best choice for governor of Pennsylvania.
We give Shapiro our strongest endorsement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.