A smaller and less celebrity-driven gathering will greet visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial on Sunday for the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
No sitting president, former president or high-ranking federal official is expected to speak at the site near Shanksville, unlike the pomp of the 20th anniversary in 2021 – when former President George W. Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage.
There will be no lighting of luminaria on the eve of the anniversary, and the park will be open to the public after limitations brought by the pandemic and high-security visitors in recent years.
And perhaps that is just how such moments should occur – remembering 9/11 must be a personal experience of equal parts sadness and inspiration – especially at the place where 40 passengers and crew gave their lives aboard United Flight 93.
We have always considered the story of the heroes of Flight 93 to be our story – local as well as global – a source of shared grief and admiration for the individuals who perished here in our community while fighting back against evil, 40 everyday people who clearly were so much more.
Faced with unspeakable horror – and armed with the understanding that they must act to save others – they fought back and helped bring a hijacked plane down in a Somerset County field and not at the U.S. Capitol.
We can recite the story.
But we can never forget the deeper message of courage and sacrifice – the greatest of human traits.
The passengers and crew members of Flight 93 are familiar to us.
We know their names. We embraced their loved ones and welcomed them into our family.
We responded to the moment of emergency with focus and professionalism, then offered sympathy and compassion to those experiencing shock and great loss.
And that relationship continues through the passing of 21 years.
Once again, bells will toll as the names of the 40 heroes are read aloud over the fields near Shanksville.
The power of that moment has never faded.
And time can not be allowed to erode our respect, our reverence, our love for these individuals:
The crew members … Captain Jason M. Dahl, First Officer LeRoy Homer, Lorraine G. Bay, Sandy Waugh Bradshaw, Wanda Anita Green, CeeCee Ross Lyles, Deborah Jacobs Welsh.
The passengers … Christian Adams, Todd M. Beamer, Alan Anthony Beaven, Mark Bingham, Deora Frances Bodley, Marion R. Britton, Thomas E. Burnett Jr., William Joseph Cashman, Georgine Rose Corrigan, Patricia Cushing, Joseph DeLuca, Patrick Joseph Driscoll, Edward Porter Felt, Jane C. Folger, Colleen L. Fraser, Andrew (Sonny) Garcia, Jeremy Logan Glick, Kristin Osterholm White Gould, Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, Donald Freeman Greene, Linda Gronlund, Richard J. Guadagno, Toshiya Kuge, Hilda Marcin, Waleska Martinez, Nicole Carol Miller, Louis J. Nacke II, Donald Arthur Peterson, Jean Hoadley Peterson, Mark David Rothenberg, Christine Ann Snyder, John Talignani, Honor Elizabeth Wainio.
These are the guests of honor at every Flight 93 anniversary ceremony.
And this place of honor requires no dignitaries on podiums to remind us of their sacrifice and our enduring duty to remember and respond.
On this more subdued 9/11 anniversary, we must be still and listen as the 40 speak.
Their voices reach out across the years and urge us to be vigilant, compassionate, loyal, courageous, selfless.
To be worthy of their sacrifice.
