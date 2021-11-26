Progress is building across downtown Johnstown, with a parade of projects in development – exciting initiatives that are bringing to the city an array of retail and housing centers while preserving historic structures and introducing new investors to the marketplace.
As business reporter Russell O’Reilly shows in a series of weekend stories, this is a time of dynamic change in Johnstown’s central business district.
“There are a lot of good things happening,” city resident Bill McKinney said while outlining his project – “Lofts on Upper Main” at the century-old 605 Main St. property.
“We just want to be one of them, and continue that momentum.”
Momentum is the perfect word to describe what we’re seeing in the city – even before the recently announced $24.4 million federal transportation funding arrives, and with more than $30 million in COVID-19 relief money looming.
O’Reilly and digital content manager Vaughn Burnheimer charted nearly 30 downtown properties where we’re seeing projects already in the works or about to begin, or locations available for use as capital pours into the region.
We urge readers to explore the stories and that extensive map graphic – available in an interactive format at tribdem.com.
You will come to the same conclusion we have: Positive change is upon us.
Among the most visible efforts are:
• McKinney’s work to turn a long-empty structure into loft housing with retail space at street level – across from 1st Summit Bank on Main Street.
• Mike Artim’s effort through his group, Intrignia, to build on the success of Balance restaurant in the 400 block of Main Street with more dining – including an overhaul of the historic Vault property – along with a technology incubator and learning center in the Park Building.
• Johnstown Capital Partners LLC’s takeover of the corner of Main and Franklin streets, with plans for condominiums, office space and eateries in a four-story structure that once housed a corner drug store and copy center.
Johnstown Capital CEO Laquan Marshall said his New Jersey-based group wanted to be part of a revival in a city seeking to shed the reputation of a former industrial community in steady decline.
“We started to get the picture that there are a lot of people here who are not just sitting by and waiting while Johnstown just kind of goes to waste,” he said. “They are taking major action, which is inspiring to us.”
And to us as well.
Marshall and others represent a revolution in Johnstown that is bringing outside investment to the city – along with a younger and more diverse set of entrepreneurs.
This energy has been building for years in many ways – such as the Central Park Christmas tree and other exciting new downtown traditions, the presence of Penn Highlands Community College, the success of Balance and efforts to revive the State Theater.
Much of the foundation was built by visionary organizations such as Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which specializes in connecting with investors to turn aging structures into vibrant enterprises.
Artim, former president of the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, points to a 2009 study sponsored by local nonprofits that warned of an aging city losing young professionals to higher-paying markets.
But that study also recommended strategies for reversing that trend – downtown living areas, “walkable” shopping and arts centers, and modern dining options – all of which have been happening in Johnstown.
The result is a city that is attractive to both young professionals and retirees, he said.
“I think today we are getting to the right point of balance where we have both millennials and seniors who want to be downtown,” Artim said. “Downtown is cool again.”
Artim’s team is betting on the momentum we’re seeing, refurbishing nearly an entire block of structures, with attractions such as the Vault Alehouse and a cigar bar due to arrive by next spring.
Across Main Street, Benshoff Enterprises is turning the former Bulldog Arena building – once a McCrory five-and-dime store – into an education center that will partner with local school districts through digital learning and tutoring, with business tenants on the second floor.
“Now you have new blood and energy in the downtown area that weren’t there in the past,” Benshoff’s Christy Dowdell told O’Reilly. “We see a lot of things happening downtown that made that building attractive. But if you went 12 months before, you’d be hard pressed to pull off an investment.”
If even half of the proposed projects come to fruition, downtown Johnstown will be a new place in the coming years.
This is an exciting time of dynamic change in Johnstown – an optimistic era of true progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.