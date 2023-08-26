Some new numbers out of Somerset County once again reinforce the importance of keeping an eye out for signs of child abuse.
The number of reports of child abuse rose by 14% and the number of verified abuse cases rose by 45% in Somerset County from 2021 to 2022, according to a statewide report, as our David Hurst wrote last week.
Doug Walters, head of Somerset County Children & Youth Services, attributed that increase in part to the fact that, as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were easing, children were again spending more time around people who were more likely to notice signs of abuse and report them.
The numbers support what Diana Grosik, head of Cambria County’s Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center, told Hurst back in April when local advocates were observing Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Anybody who suspects that a child is being abused or neglected should report it, Grosik said then, adding that “it’s up to everyone to make a difference.”
The state Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 ChildLine hotline that is available to anyone who is concerned about the welfare of a child. The number to call is 800-932-0313.
Also concerning: State figures showed that 35 of Somerset County’s 48 verified abuse cases in 2022 involved likely or confirmed bodily injuries.
This came as the number of verified abuse cases fell to the north in Cambria County.
In both counties, substance abuse by caregivers remained the top “protective services” concern in 2022, as Hurst reported.
“A lot of the substance abuse issues we see, including meth, are what’s driving it,” Walters said, pointing to life stresses and mental health issues as other factors often blamed for acts of child abuse.
Walters also noted that Somerset County CYS caseworkers remain “under a lot of pressure” and are “fighting an uphill battle” as nine caseworker positions are vacant and as five out of 19 caseworkers have less than six months’ experience on the job.
“We’re trying to get the word out that we are still trying to fill these positions,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.