We welcome Rodney Reider to our community, and wish him well in his critical local leadership role.
Reider was recently announced as market president of Conemaugh Health System and chief executive officer at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, effective Monday.
He succeeds the highly respected Bill Caldwell, who has led Conemaugh since 2018 and is now retiring.
As the president of Conemaugh Health System, Reider will step immediately into a key role not only in that institution but for our entire region.
The organization touches the lives of nearly every local resident of our region – as an employer, a business partner and a health care provider.
Conemaugh Health System is the area’s top employer, with more than 5,000 professionals at numerous levels and skill areas.
With four area hospitals and numerous wellness centers, Conemaugh is the region’s health-care leader. The system operates Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Meyersdale Medical Center in Somerset County, Miners Medical Center in northern Cambria County and Nason Medical Center in Blair County. Conemaugh also operates the East Hills medical facility in Richland Township and numerous centers across the region.
“I am excited to join the Conemaugh Health team and to continue the legacy of providing high-quality care and service for the patients and surrounding communities,” said Reider, most recently president of SSM Health in St. Louis, Missouri.
“I look forward to working alongside our teams to ensure that those we serve continue to have access to the highest quality health care services close to home,” he said.
Reider emerged from a search process led by Lifepoint Health, a partner in Duke LifePoint Healthcare, as our Randy Griffith reported. Duke LifePoint is Conemaugh’s parent company.
Reider has served as president of WellSpan York Hospital in York; president and CEO of Trinity Health in Livonia, Michigan; and vice president of Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
He has a master’s degree in physiology and kinesiology from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, California, and a master of business administration in finance and marketing from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California.
Reider is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rodney to Conemaugh Health,” Lifepoint Eastern Division President Jamie Carter said.
“Rodney is a seasoned leader who is deeply committed to our mission of making communities healthier.
“His passion for quality care, operational expertise and strong track record for organizational growth and community engagement will be a tremendous benefit to Conemaugh Health as a whole. We look forward to the many ways his leadership will help our hospitals support and empower the health and well-being of their communities.”
James Cascio, a former Conemaugh board member, took part in the selection process, and said Reider emerged from “a very impressive group” of candidates.
“It impressed me that he had a lot of experience in many different areas,” Cascio said.
“He has a lot of knowledge and could work well with the LifePoint organization and also locally.”
We look forward to Reider stepping in to lead this important local health care organization.
