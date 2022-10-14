We love the enthusiasm we’ve seen from Leo Karruli, who purchased The Johnstown Galleria at auction in August and last week pledged the once-popular shopping mall “is not dead.”
In his first local interview after buying the Galleria property for $3.15 million, Karruli – a native of Albania – said his plan for the mall is to “do everything in my power to fill it up” while improving the overall look of the shopping center.
“I don’t sleep, I work,” he told The Tribune-Democrat’s Russ O’Reilly for a story we published on Oct. 8. “All day, all night.
“Like, you see me over here, you can come at 10 o’clock, 11 o’clock, 12 o’clock – I’m here.”
Truth is, the Galleria was never “dead” – but the site is far from what local shoppers remember from the early days – three decades ago – when shops of all kinds, large and small, were bustling.
These days, cars in the lots are outnumbered by potholes. The Sears and Bon-Ton anchor spots are vacant, and many former retail spots are empty or home to nonretail tenants.
But there are new signs of life – with the holiday shopping season beginning.
Boscov’s, an original hub at the Galleria, is in the midst of a remodeling project, as O’Reilly reported. Work on the store’s second floor is nearly complete, and the first floor will get a makeover in the spring.
“The renovation is to bring Boscov’s up to the times, make it more crisp and clean, and customer- friendly when people are looking for things,” Deanna Buda, assistant manager, said at the store, which opened in 1992.
Adjacent to Boscov’s on the ground floor, Jacob Moore was putting the finishing touches on an indoor roller-skating rink, and was preparing to relocate his restaurant, CJ’s Surf and Turf, to the former Fuji Japanese Steakhouse at the Galleria.
“It’s time for someone to do a revival,” Moore said.
Karruli, it appears, is leading that movement at the Galleria.
He told The Tribune- Democrat he has been meeting with local contractors to repair air conditioning units and make other upgrades, while contacting retail companies about filling vacant store sites.
He plans to repave parking lots and roads in the spring.
Karruli said he lived in Italy for much of his life, and moved to the United States in the early 1990s.
He became a restaurateur and property developer.
He follows a series of Galleria owners and managers since a local developer, the late George Zamias, sold the site in 2008. The list has included Gemini Real Estate Advisors, of New York; Adar Johnstown LLC, of Florida; and Spinoso Real Estate Group, of Syracuse, N.Y.
Gemini took over the Galleria mortgage in 2014, but faced a foreclosure judgment in 2021 for $15 million – before the property went on the auction block this year.
“I was happy to win the auction, and I am very pleased with Johnstown,” Karruli said. “I came before I purchased. I like it. I fall in love. So now it’s for me to go back to work and make this place full like it used to be before.”
Echoing a traditional Johnstown rallying cry, Karruli promised he would restore the Galleria through sweat equity.
“The mall really is not dead if somebody wants to run it right,” he said.
He added: “I take properties where business is very down. And with my hard work, seven days a week – I got a good family, good wife – I make sure I fill it up. I never fall down.
“So I make sure all my businesses are successful. I take them from the ground and build them up.”
He said all former Galleria staff have moved on, and he and four others will handle marketing, negotiations with prospective tenants, cleaning and basic maintenance.
He faces challenges, of course. Taxes on the property are much higher than for properties Karruli owns in other states, he said.
Also, he purchased what he called the “core campus” of the mall, and doesn’t own – or control the condition of – neighboring parcels, including big anchor sites where the parking lots also need repaired.
“That’s a challenge because I want to do some pressure-washing and painting and resurface parking lots,” he said. “I want the owners of those properties to be on board with me, because if I do my side, I don’t want that side to look bad. People, regular customers, don’t know what’s owned by different people. People will think ‘Leo owns that.’ ”
Right now, people think Leo is a breath of fresh air for a shopping center long in need of love – and some capital investment.
“I’m here every day,” he said. “For me, there’s no day off until the business can work by itself.”
We wish Karruli well in this endeavor.
A renaissance at the Galleria would be one more big step in a renewal process that is happening across the Johnstown region.
