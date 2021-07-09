Conemaugh Health System officials say a staff shortage has caused delays for new hospital admissions, with individuals waiting in the emergency department longer than normal.
Those who arrive at the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions must wait for beds to become available. Conemaugh said staffing shortfalls have reduced the number of beds on many days to levels below the 537 the hospital is licensed to offer.
As our Randy Griffith reported, some patients told The Tribune-Democrat that they were in the ER area for longer than 24 hours before admission to the treatment or surgical units.
In a statement provided by spokeswoman Kristen Hudak, Conemaugh said: “Many hospitals and health care systems across the country are struggling with nursing staffing and turnover as the industry grapples with the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. From early retirements to nurses moving to less clinical roles with more standard hours, there is a critical shortage of bedside nurses available in the labor market.”
Help is on the way, however.
The Conemaugh School of Nursing recently held commencement ceremonies for 39 graduates, including 24 who have committed to work in the regional health system.
In addition, seven physicians completed their residency training at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and are staying in the area to practice as full-time members of the Conemaugh Health System’s staff.
We applaud them all for embracing careers in health care, and for choosing to work with patients here in the Cambria-Somerset region.
The Conemaugh School of Nursing celebrated its 125th anniversary with this year’s class.
More than 4,100 have graduated from the Conemaugh nursing program since 1896, and seldom has the need been greater.
The two-year nursing program was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – which also brought a unique learning opportunity.
School Director Bonnie Mazurak-Riga called the new graduates “our nation’s next generation of health care superheroes, and we are so fortunate that they have responded to the calling at this critical time in our history.”
Conemaugh officials noted that hospital capacity “is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly” – which might surprise area residents.
The undulations in available beds are caused by changing patient and staffing levels in the emergency department as well as acute- and critical-care areas and even factors, such as the availability of transportation, Conemaugh officials said.
The local system has addressed a “very competitive landscape” for nursing by increasing wages, including for weekend-only shifts; offering some sign-on bonuses and offering rewards for those who refer nurses to Conemaugh.
The physicians who completed their residency training and who will practice as full-time members of the Conemaugh Health System’s staff include:
• Dr. Mario DeYulis, an Ebensburg native and Central Cambria High School graduate, who completed his medical education at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine;
• Dr. Doug Pazehoski, a Greensburg native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Seton Hill;
• Dr. Colton Rishor-Olney, who completed his medical education at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, Washington;
• Dr. Joseph Pietropaoli, a graduate of Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica;
• Dr. Jason Burmeister, who completed his medical education at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada;
• Dr. Choodamani Aryal, who completed his medical education at Kathmandu Medical College in Nepal;
• Dr. Jennifer Silvis, a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pennsylvania and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
On the nursing side, the following individuals received special awards along with their diplomas:
• Alexis Brown, a native of Ebensburg and a Blacklick Valley High School graduate, received the Meyer & Sally Bloom Class Valedictorian Award and the Sally Jordan Nursing Leadership & Management Award;
• Brittany Brydon, of Salix, received the Elaine E. Behe & William L. Hughes Class Salutatorian Award and the Outstanding Student Nurse Award;
• Ruth Hight, a graduate of Blair County Christian School, received the Karen Walker Stringent Communication & Health Teaching Award;
• Emmalee Dull, a Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate, received the Evelyn Frye/Boyd Lingenfelter Humanitarian Award;
• Olivia Letzo, a Westmont Hilltop High School graduate, received the Margaret Nestor Student Services Award for outstanding contributions to the growth and welfare of the school, student body and community and the Nursing Spirit of the Pink Cross Award for professionalism.
Congratulations to all of the recent residency and nursing program graduates – and a special thank-you to those who will be helping local patients.
We need their skills and passion for health care.
