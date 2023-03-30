With spring drawing nearer, the maintenance crew at Flight 93 National Memorial is repairing trails that were washed out during the winter – filling in gaps, smoothing out the crushed limestone with a roller and raking the paths.
Park rangers at the memorial near Shanksville are preparing to handle an influx of visitors as the weather warms up and schools schedule spring field trips, as our Josh Byers reported on Saturday.
The memorial typically gets nearly 400,000 visitors per year.
A big part of what brings those people to the site – besides the story of the 40 passengers and crew members of United Airlines Flight 93 who died while fighting back against hijackers during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks – is the chance to experience the natural beauty of Somerset County.
“It’s a great place to take in the day,” said park ranger Katherine Hostetler, the memorial’s public information officer.
The memorial’s three trails, each about a mile long, “get a lot of use during field trip season,” Hostetler said. Each path provides a different view of the memorial, which features wetlands and reforested areas.
Attractions at the site include watching birds and other wildlife, Byers reported.
The people who drove the creation of the memorial over the past two decades made a point of highlighting and preserving the natural landscape, as our John Rucosky reported in an August 2021 overview of environmental efforts at the site.
“There’s no doubt that the ecosystems that we’ve created, we want to maintain,” Stephen Clark, superintendent of western Pennsylvania’s five National Park Service sites, said in that article. “Maintaining the intent of the memorial, but all while doing that, there are other things that we can accomplish to bring visitors to these grounds and enjoy nature, and all the while be one with the spirit of the memorial as well.”
The land on which the memorial sits was mined for coal as long ago as 1934. Even before Flight 93 crashed into the old strip mine, work was ongoing to mitigate the flow of acid mine drainage from the property into Lambert’s Run, a creek that runs into the Stonycreek River. New water-cleaning systems have been installed at the site more recently – the telltale orange ponds are hidden from visitors driving along Approach Road, but they can be seen on satellite views of the memorial.
Last year, memorial officials and volunteers completed the 10-year “Plant a Tree at Flight 93” project, which saw 150,000 seedlings planted as part of the effort to reforest the site, as our David Hurst reported at the time. That includes thousands of American chestnut trees – a native species nearly eradicated by blight.
There are healthy populations of deer and porcupines, along with wildlife such as bears and coyotes.
Among the birds that are frequently spotted at the memorial are Henslow’s sparrows, sandhill cranes, sedge wrens, northern harriers and short-eared owls. Birdwatchers have also reported sightings of peregrine falcons, northern shrikes, blue grosbeaks, vesper sparrows, horned larks, great egrets and upland sandpipers.
“As a grassland birding spot in Somerset County, it’s one of the best,” Jeff Payne, a Berlin-area veterinarian and 40-year birdwatcher, told Rucosky.
Payne noted that the memorial is special in that it is not only the final resting place of Flight 93’s passengers and crew members, but also a place where life is thriving.
“So much of this memorial was not just bricks and mortar,” said Clark, “but it was also to manage the landscape. …
“To transform this once-scarred landscape of a strip mine over generations to be a place of reflection and a natural space where people will visit – and will for many generations to come – it’s extraordinary. It really is.”
Flight 93 National Memorial is open from sunrise to sunset year-round.
