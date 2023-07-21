Somerset County took two more much-needed steps this week to address problems at its troubled 911 center.
The county commissioners on Tuesday raised base pay for 911 dispatchers and hired retired 911 supervisor Dave Johnson to train recently hired dispatchers, our David Hurst reported.
This comes after dispatchers and union representatives have spent several months drawing public attention to the stress caused by low pay and staffing levels, and after two Somerset County first responders went public about what they said were errors in the 911 center’s handling of emergencies.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding that raises pay for new full-time hires to $15 per hour, from $13.01. Dispatchers with at least two years on the job will get a 36% raise, from $13.80 to $18.75.
We’ve noted recently that 911 dispatchers have a stressful, mentally taxing job even under the best of circumstances and that the people who can do that job competently deserve to be compensated appropriately.
The pay raise is a step in the right direction.
A wave of bad news has come out of the 911 center in recent months, beginning when 911 coordinator Bradley Lavan was placed on leave in March for still-undisclosed reasons.
Lavan resigned in April, shortly after the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union started talking publicly about how a higher-than-usual number of job vacancies at the 911 center was putting dispatchers at risk of burnout.
By May, the center’s staffing level was down to about 50%, and three more part-time dispatchers abruptly quit their jobs, posting a resignation letter to Facebook.
Troy Glotfelty – a longtime 911 employee who had been the center’s trainer – was promoted to acting director after Lavan’s departure, then resigned in June.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said, “It just didn’t work out.”
A previous attempt by the county and the union to agree on a memorandum of understanding that would raise dispatchers’ pay fell through in late June.
Shanksville Assistant Fire Chief Dan “Dink” Dively complained on Tuesday about a top-level trauma call this month during which, he said, the 911 center dispatched an ambulance as requested, but did not alert the fire department, Hurst reported.
“We depend on 911 to save people’s lives,” Dively said. “We have seconds to make major decisions that could absolutely change someone’s life.”
“We have issues at the 911 center – major issues,” Scott Yachere, Listie’s longtime fire chief, said at a June commissioners’ meeting.
Commissioners have said that they recognize the problem, and we’re hopeful that Tuesday’s moves and other recent steps to address the 911 center’s issues will turn the tide.
The hiring of an experienced 911 professional to focus on training new dispatchers ought to provide support for those who are still learning the job.
Johnson’s hiring is in addition to the hirings in June of retired Emergency Management Agency director Richard Lohr and retired 911 director Dave Fox to provide administrative support.
Lohr and Fox were brought in to help EMA head Joel Landis oversee the center until a new director is found and to assess the problems at the center, mentor dispatchers, train new dispatchers and provide scheduling support, Walker said when they were hired.
“We’ve got to use the expertise we have – people who have been here with us before – to help get us through this situation,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
Tokar-Ickes said on Tuesday that the county is moving forward with efforts to hire a new director. Multiple applicants are reportedly seeking the job and interviews are expected to begin next week.
