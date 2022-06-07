The repainting of the message “End Racism Now” on Main Street in downtown Johnstown on Monday was more than an exercise in aesthetics.
That message must be refreshed, renewed and re-embraced to have the impact its creators intended in 2020, when the words were placed on that busy corridor during an intensely emotional period following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Since then, weather and traffic had taken their toll on the mural.
But on Monday, volunteers from Greater Johnstown School District and various city organizations did the work of covering the faded 2020 paint with a fresh coat that once again shouts the message across the community.
The group Redeemed Men of God – led by Johnstown City Councilman Ricky Britt – provided yellow paint and rollers for the work Monday.
At one point, he said, Britt had to run out for more paint and rollers for the growing army of workers.
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, noted that key participants on Monday included local artist Norman Ed – reprising his role of supervisor two years after sketching “End Racism Now” on Main Street – and Johnstown High art teacher and key club adviser Cynthia Maloy.
Just before sunset, Wilson declared: “We got it done.”
Of course, the work of ending racism and cultivating unity and goodwill continues.
Wilson understood that when he called for a “movement over a moment” during tense times in the summer of 2020, speaking at a gathering of local leaders at the Central Park Complex in downtown Johnstown.
That “moment” attracted elected officials from city and state government, and leaders in local business and law enforcement – just two weeks after Floyd was killed while in police custody, suffocating under the knee of since-convicted officer Derek Chauvin.
Since then, the “movement” in the Johnstown region has grown, with an increase in diverse gatherings and projects related to Black history.
The city’s annual Juneteenth festival returns starting Saturday, and has developed into a nine-day community-wide celebration to coincide with what is now a national holiday on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which had finally reached across the country in 1865.
That, of course, did not mean racism ended in 1865.
It endured through the discrimination of Jim Crow, the scourge of lynchings, the assassinations of Civil Rights leaders and widespread segregation.
And as we know, racism didn’t end when Jackie Robinson took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers, or when Barack Obama took up residency in the White House.
Or after George Floyd died on a street in Minneapolis.
So the work goes on.
And new paint on Main Street in Johnstown stands out as a symbol of this community’s dedication to that mission.
Yes: “End Racism Now.”
This is an enduring message that on occasion requires us to refresh our outlook and renew our shared commitment to seeing it through.
