Craig and Michelle Lonsinger are among the faces of the region’s evolving workforce – mixing lifestyle with their careers to achieve balance and productivity.
They moved back home to Johnstown recently, with Michelle Lonsinger launching her own business after working in nursing, and Craig Lonsinger telecommuting as director of an agency connected to the mortgage business in Wisconsin.
“When we were in Milwaukee, I was running in to the office every day,” he said. “That commute was probably 40 minutes back and forth from work.”
Workers are seeking more flexibility – and organizations with jobs to fill are responding, as we’re showing through an extensive report publishing Sunday in our Vision 2022 edition.
Employers, many of them scrambling to fill positions to maintain productivity, are adjusting in what Debra Balog of Johnstown Area Regional Industries called “a job-seeker’s market.”
Wages have been increasing in many sectors – including retail.
Job candidates are taking home sign-on bonuses, or staffers are getting financial rewards for helping recruit workers.
The pandemic was a key factor in this shifting labor landscape, experts say – with health concerns and restrictions chasing many from the workforce, resulting in high demand for employees but a shallow candidates pool.
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said nearly 9 million people quit their jobs over the final two months of 2021 – part of a trend that has been dubbed the “Great Resignation.”
State labor statistics show that Cambria County saw 3,100 people leave the workforce in 2021, including individuals who had stopped looking for jobs.
Education and health care have been particularly hard-hit, industry leaders say – with those sectors in Cambria County losing 500 workers from December 2020 to December 2021, as business writer Russell O’Reilly reported.
Bill Caldwell, market president for the Conemaugh Health System, told O’Reilly that his organization had 260 vacancies at last count, and was offering new-hire nurses bonuses up to $30,000.
“Workers have a lot of options,” Caldwell said in our Vision 2022 report. “It is a competitive labor market. There’s the competition with other acute-care hospitals as well as folks leaving to do travel nursing. … When you look at how you recruit, you have to be competitive with the hourly rate and benefits.”
Employers and economic- development professionals have responded to the shifts with creative ideas – even reaching out to Afghan citizens displaced by conflict there who might have needed skills and experience with U.S. companies.
In what Vision 2025 Executive Director Michael Tedesco called “a significant paradigm shift,” two area organizations developed a partnership with the Johnstown Housing Authority to connect residents of public housing with job training – and transportation to get there – with the goal of reducing the city’s transient population swings while developing candidates for unfilled jobs.
JARI and CareerLink are working with the housing authority in this endeavor.
“JARI will include bus passes for enrollees in our program,” Balog said. “This is something we are doing different from what we’ve done in the past.”
Job-seekers are also breaking new ground in this modern workforce world – and reaping the benefits of shifting realities.
James Britt left a factory job and launched his own landscaping and snow-removal business.
Meghan Hollern stepped away from cosmetology and enrolled in nursing school – a high need area.
High school student Keyanni “Kizzy” Gateward was working in food service after school, but decided to shift her focus to earning an associate degree simultaneous with her scholastic studies while running an at-home hair-braiding venture.
Missy Knox was a full-time caregiver but made the jump to construction work.
“I cry when I get home because I’m so tired and sore,” Knox said, “but it’s a pride-filled tired.”
This is a time of adjustment for employers and opportunity for those seeking work.
Creativity is the key to success on both sides of the equation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.