David McCullough’s amazing writing career – telling the stories of historical figures ranging from founding father John Adams to the Wright Brothers, and significant landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Panama Canal – got its start in Johnstown, and the author and the city have enjoyed a deeply meaningful relationship from the beginning.
We were saddened to learn that McCullough, 89 – whose first book, “The Johnstown Flood,” was published in 1968 – had passed away Sunday at his Massachusetts home.
But what a magical journey this man and our community made together over more than five decades.
Upon visiting in 2011 to receive the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s Heritage Preservation Award, McCullough said he was “back where it all began.”
Of “The Johnstown Flood” – built on interviews with survivors of that tragedy and information gleaned from the archives of The Tribune-Democrat – McCullough said then:
“It made my career. It made my profession. It was my beginning. … I’m extremely grateful for this subject, for this city, for this story.”
When the book was published in 1968, McCullough’s contributions to the city were just beginning – even though he would go on to write nine more historical narratives, win numerous awards and lend his voice to television and film.
As we have reported over the years, McCullough:
• Helped with production of the Academy Award-winning documentary film commissioned for the Johnstown museum.
• Was keynote speaker at flood centennial events organized by the heritage association in 1989.
• Joined efforts to convince Bethlehem Steel Corp. executives to not demolish historic buildings in the former Cambria Iron complex, including the late 1800s-era blacksmith shop now home to the Center for Metal Arts.
• Recorded an interview in 2017 supporting JAHA’s $2.5 million fundraising campaign for renovations at the Johnstown Flood Museum.
Certainly, the existence of the museum can be tied to McCullough’s successful book – which had sold 500,000 copies by its 50th anniversary in 2018.
JAHA President Richard Burkert has said it’s not a coincidence that the release of “The Johnstown Flood” in 1968 preceded the formation of the Johnstown Flood Museum Association in 1971 and the opening of the museum in 1973.
“Johnstown did a lot for McCullough, and McCullough did a lot for Johnstown’s heritage,” Burkert said in 2018. “It launched, really, his career. He’s gone on to have a very accomplished career.
“People discovered McCullough because of this story. And, likewise, his telling brought that story back into public understanding because it had really pretty much disappeared by the late ’60s.”
Since McCullough, a Pittsburgh native, first came to Johnstown, the region has developed a strong cultural tourism industry, with trails connecting significant sites that bring thousands of people to the area regularly.
Former Tribune-Democrat Publisher Richard Mayer, chairman of the 1889 Flood centennial committee, said of McCullough:
“Since he was such a good author and the book did so well in the market, more and more people became interested in Johnstown. … People all over the United States and all over the world were talking about Johnstown, Pennsylvania.”
Yes, the successful author owes much to Johnstown for helping to launch his career.
But he has repaid our community many times over by telling our story to the world and supporting efforts to preserve our cultural heritage for future generations.
We would strongly support an effort to permanently honor McCullough in Johnstown for his contributions to the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.