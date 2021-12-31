Despite a relentless pandemic that has claimed nearly 1,000 lives across Cambria and Somerset counties, and political division that shows no signs of closing, we see many reasons to be optimistic as 2021 gives way to 2022.
Here are 22 positive signs, gleaned from recent reports in The Tribune-Democrat, to carry us into the new year:
• New officials sworn in Thursday to guide Somerset County forward. Treasurer Tony DeLuca, Prothonotary Brian Fochtman and Coroner Cullen Swank all took the oath of office for the first time. Also sworn in were 60 municipal officials.
• A Cambria County 2022 budget that actually cuts taxes. The commissioners gave county residents a Christmas gift in the form of a 2.5-mill tax reduction – amounting to $3 million – while adopting a $59 million general fund budget.
• The arrival in Johnstown of young property investors such as Laquan Marshall, 29, and his company Johnstown Capital Partners LLC. The group is refurbishing several downtown sites, including a former drug store at 500 Main St.
• A $15,000 state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for Stackhouse Park for a site-development plan ahead of work to expand recreational offerings at the 277-acre site.
• A combined $53,424 in grants for Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center and Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School to purchase equipment aimed at preparing students for in-demand jobs. The money is from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant program, with GJCTC receiving the $50,000 maximum in funding.
• Windber Borough preparing to move forward with $1 million in renovations at the town’s historic ballroom. The town extended the deadline for contractors by a month with work targeted for 2022.
• Led by the nonprofit Clara Barton House and Garden Inc., funds are being raised to stabilize the historic Ludwig House, home to Red Cross founder Barton’s efforts following the 1889 Johnstown flood. Long-term plans for the site on Main Street include Airbnb rooms and a museum.
• A $70,000 DCNR grant for Gallitzin Borough to add horseshoe pits, fitness equipment and improved storm- water management, along with improving landscaping and site access, at Gremlin Park.
• A $3.2 million window replacement project at the Cambria courthouse, with work covered with federal CARES Act dollars. Mid-State Construction Inc., of Altoona, won the bid to install more than 300 new windows.
• A $230,000 DCNR grant awarded to Indiana County for a new pedestrian bridge over U.S. Route 22 and signage for the Hoodlebug Trail, which connects to the popular Ghost Town Trail.
• Relocation to Johnstown by Rick Dakota Kempf and his family, who purchased and are fixing up two homes in Woodvale. Kempf first came to the city when working at the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally and fell in love with the community.
• A $4 million project on the 400 block of Main Street in Johnstown – led by Mike Artim and his company, Intrignia – will refurbish and repurpose numerous buildings for dining, housing and education sites. A key piece will be the Intuit Small Business Success Center in the Park Building.
• Up to $15 million for Cambria County over 20 years from a state class-action settlement for the impact of the opioids crisis. Cambria is among the state’s hardest-hit counties for overdoses. Somerset County, not part of the class-action suit, will tentatively get $2.9 million from a separate settlement.
• A DCNR grant of $46,700 for Rock Run Recreation Inc. to buy equipment for building and maintaining 140 miles of ATV trails at the popular recreational tourism site that straddles the Cambria County-Clearfield County line.
• New officials stepping forward to join veteran leaders in Cambria County, led by Sheriff-elect Don Robertson – set to take the oath of office on Monday. New and returning leaders will take office in the City of Johnstown as well as on area school and municipal boards.
• Bill and Kim McKinney’s work to create “Lofts on Upper Main” – downtown apartment living at the eight-story Carnegie Building at 605 Main St. in Johnstown. The McKinneys sold their home in Westmont to launch the project.
• The late-year opening of Craft Modern Kitchen at Stone Bridge Brewing Co. at 104 Franklin St., Johnstown. Built above a local brewery, the eatery features Asian, Spanish and Mexican dishes. Owner Jeremy Shearer plans to add a rooftop gathering spot at the site.
And $24 million in U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants announced in November that could help transform the Johnstown landscape:
• $11.3 million for the Johnstown train station;
• $5.7 million for downtown greenways beautification;
• $3.6 million for the CamTran Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center;
• $3 million for urban connectivity trails;
• $880,000 for the Johnstown Inclined Plane.
“It’s just the beginning,” Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, said of the transportation funding.
We feel the same way about the overall momentum we’re seeing as the new year arrives.
These and many other pieces are in place for our region to move forward in 2022 and beyond.
