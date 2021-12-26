Cambria County is blessed with many “elves” who are doing good work on behalf of the people they represent.
Three of them took the stage on Tuesday at the annual state-of-the-county gathering, hosted by the county commissioners and the Cambria Regional Chamber at the Holiday Inn-Downtown Johnstown, and they had some great stories to tell:
• Art Martynuska, Cambria County’s Emergency Management Agency coordinator, told the room that the county had secured a $356,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to update flyover maps used by dispatchers to help find and direct responders to locations, as reported by our Katie Smolen.
Martynuska said the maps provide “life-or-death information” for emergency crews and noted that the maps were last updated in 2017.
Martynuska, among the leaders in the region’s efforts to address COVID-19, also noted that Cambria’s “very dated” emergency radio system, in place for more than 15 years, is getting an upgrade, including radio towers that will handle greater broadband use – helping both emergency responders and residents working or learning at home during the pandemic.
He said improvements will mean “95% coverage 95% of the time,” even in the county’s most rural regions – thanks to CARES Act funding.
• Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, said her organization is known for knocking down blighted structures, but does much more.
She pointed to management of Community Development Block Grant funding for Adams, Cambria, Cresson and Jackson townships, and paving projects involving sidewalks in communities such as Colver as important duties of the redevelopment authority.
Daly also pointed to replacement of the Maryland Avenue Culvert in Adams Township, along with supporting Johnstown Concert Ballet and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) program.
The authority now manages a land bank as part of the county’s blight reduction efforts.
And, of course, she offered before and after images from several blight-remediation spots – from Nanty Glo to Franklin Borough to Scalp Level.
• Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, described several “home runs” for his agency – and we agree.
High on Kitner’s list was a project to connect Duman Park to the popular Ghost Town Trail through a wetlands area. He also touted the Stineman Reclamation Project in South Fork, which involved removing waste coal and extending the Path of the Flood Trail 1.6 miles – garnering a 2021 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Award from the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
As we reported last week, Kitner has been appointed to the statewide Pedalcycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee by Gov. Tom Wolf.
That position should help our region’s ongoing trail development efforts – but also reflects the incredible work done so far by Kitner and his many partners across Cambria and nearby counties.
“I’m excited about it,” Kitner said, “and I’m excited about bringing our voice down to Harrisburg and trying to do some good things with it.”
We salute the Cambria commissioners for giving these individuals the opportunity to remind area residents of the numerous important developments happening around us.
Speaking of another positive – a balanced budget – Cambria Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith declared that the county “is in great shape.”
We would extend that assessment to the work of Martynuska, Daly and Kitner and their agencies – from trails and environmental improvements, to blight removal and community upgrades, to safety-related infrastructure and key regional leadership concerning the ongoing pandemic.
