A contract extension for James Blachly, music director of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, is great news for our region.
Blachly and the symphony announced a 3-year extension on Tuesday. The new pact runs through June 2024 – and we hope he’s in our midst for much longer than that.
In just five years, Blachly has helped this important local institution expand its reach and modernize its approach to performing and engaging with the community, while helping guide the symphony through the turbulence of a pandemic.
Symphony leaders say that under Blachly’s leadership, the organization has seen increases in season- and single-event ticket sales, while experiencing expanded recognition – in part because of Blachly’s Grammy Award in 2020 for a recording of Dame Ethel Smyth’s “The Prison.”
In announcing the contract extension, Mark Addleman, president of the JSO board of trustees, said:
“The maestro has shown time and again his ability to bring together all people of our communities through his innovative programming and creative use of venues. This partnership has made it possible for us to begin to realize our potential, and I’m thrilled to have Maestro Blachly committed to our symphony and communities for the next three years.”
So are we.
Blachly brought to the Johnstown region experience, vision and passion for his work that was immediately evident and has rippled through five years of creative music selection and staging – including shows in local industrial sites, outreach to community organizations and accessibility for music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.
He is an advocate for music in education, including the growth of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Blachly pointed to “the artistry of our orchestra, the extraordinary team we have in our staff and leadership and the strength of the board” as among the motivating factors in his signing a contract extension.
“The music we perform is for everyone in this community, and we not only welcome the city and region to the symphony, we are bringing the symphony to the city and broader region,” he said.
“I believe in the unique power of music to heal and to inspire, and I believe that this orchestra can continue to be a galvanizing force to help our region continue to grow and thrive.”
We look forward to even greater presence and level of influence from the symphony and its maestro in the years ahead.
