We urge West Hills police to arrest and prosecute the individuals who broke into numerous cars and took money, a gun and other valuables.
And we see this moment as a reminder to residents of the Westmont and Southmont communities – and neighborhoods across the region – to lock your cars and houses to protect your property.
Police say two individuals, traveling on bicycles, hit 20 vehicles on Sunshine Avenue and Menoher Boulevard early Tuesday.
Some of the acts were caught on home security cameras.
Police had not determined the genders or ages of the individuals seen on that footage.
But there was an avoidable common denominator:
The vehicles were unlocked, West Hills Regional police Detective Dean West said.
That allowed the thieves to quickly grab items they wanted.
Residents with information about these crimes should contact West Hills Regional police at 814-225-4145 or call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.
With 32 documented break-ins in a month, West said his department routinely reminds residents of the need to take precautions.
“Please secure your cars and take the valuables out,” West said.
Let’s heed that advice.
