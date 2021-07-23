With the delta variant lurking and COVID-19 cases rising, the doctors at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber reached out to The Tribune-Democrat with a plea to the community:
If you haven’t gotten a vaccine, please do so – soon.
Nobody wants another surge that would disrupt the progress we’ve seen in local events and retail, and with a new school year on the horizon.
Remember last spring, when everyone thought COVID-19 could never have the impact on the Cambria-Somerset region that it was showing in other areas? Then the virus arrived here like a sledgehammer – and since has claimed 441 lives in Cambria, 219 in Somerset, 142 in Bedford and many more across the area.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health reported more than 500 new cases for the third day in a row – not the tragic numbers we were seeing in late 2020 and early 2021, but much higher than the positives that were being recorded just a few weeks ago, when everyone seemed to be thinking, “Hey, the pandemic is over.”
No, it isn’t – thanks to variants such as the delta version of coronavirus, thanks to high levels in other parts of the world, and thanks to still-too-low vaccination rates here in our communities.
Nearly 6.5 million people in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated and another 840,000 have received at least one shot of a two-dose inoculation. Pennsylvania is fifth in the country in population and also fifth in vaccination rate.
As health writer Randy Griffith reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 62.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Cambria County, the number was approaching 50% before teens became eligible, then dropped, and is again inching upward.
We need to do better to protect our families, neighbors and businesses going forward.
We stand with area medical professionals who are urging people to take advantage of vaccination opportunities to keep the virus at bay and avoid swamping local emergency departments.
This is not a political or social issue. This is a population health issue.
And please, let’s listen to those doctors at Windber, who said in their statement:
• “The COVID-19 virus has killed almost as many Americans as the wars we have fought – responsible for the deaths of more than 604,000 people” in the United States.
• “Vaccines are scientifically proven to prevent COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. In fact, vaccines saved approximately 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations.”
• “Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, only 48% of Americans are fully vaccinated.”
• “COVID-19 vaccines are safe. Side effects are minimal, and COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the delta variant.”
• “Vaccines help to protect you, your family and our community. The longer we allow COVID-19 to hang around, the more likely it will mutate into more variants that will put your loved ones at risk.”
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has vaccines available. Highlands Health, Johnstown’s free medical clinic, continues to schedule opportunities for folks to get the shots – including at gatherings such as the recent Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally and the city’s Juneteenth events. Conemaugh Health System has vaccines available at its internal medicine and family medicine clinics.
But too few of us are getting in line.
The Associated Press reported that “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is stressing hospitals, just as they are making inroads in catching up on elective surgeries and other issues – especially in the South and Midwest.
On Friday, the AP released the results of a new poll from the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showing that most people who are unvaccinated don’t plan to get the shots.
That’s despite reports that 99.5% of the people dying from COVID-19 in the U.S. are unvaccinated, and health officials saying the delta variant is responsible for 83% of new cases in this country.
The National Football League this week said teams that have virus outbreaks among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players not getting paid. Commissioner Roger Goodell said no games would be rescheduled due to spikes in positive tests.
We support that stance.
In Pennsylvania, students may not attend public schools without being vaccinated for numerous once-common afflictions – including diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and polio.
Perhaps we’ll soon need to add COVID-19 to that list.
More of us have to take this virus seriously and get over our fear of vaccines and our political distrust related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s listen to our doctors on this health issue.
