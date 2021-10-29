We support passage of the Johnstown election referendum concerning residency for the city manager, and urge voters in the city to vote “Yes.”
A ballot question asks: “Shall Section 601(a) of the City of Johnstown Home Rule Charter be amended to allow City Council to determine by Ordinance whether to require the City Manager to become a resident of the City?”
Essentially, a “yes” vote would allow City Council to remove the residency requirement and would give the city more flexibility when recruiting potential managers – which has been a struggle.
Do we think that a city manager would ideally live in one of Johnstown’s neighborhoods? Sure, that would be nice.
But a competent manager can successfully lead the municipality as a commuter, living nearby but spending considerable time in City Hall, working with city departments, and out and about visiting with business leaders and residents.
And, there is no such residency mandate for other city positions.
The city has increased the salary it is offering manager candidates to $120,000 annually, but still has had trouble securing someone for the critical position.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that much work can be done from anywhere, thanks to technology.
But we also acknowledge that this job requires having a regular presence in the city – at Council meetings, in the office, at functions and community gatherings.
Interim city manager Dan Penatzer is living proof that the right person can do the job without residing within the city boundaries. A retired Ebensburg borough manager, Penatzer has brought stability and professionalism to the office since he was hired late March.
As our Dave Sutor reported, Johnstown has not had a full-time city manager since November 2019, and has seen a revolving door of full-time and interim top executives for more than a decade.
Passing this referendum could help bring some needed stability to the process and the position.
In early 2021, we urged the city to put the manager residency requirement before the voters.
Now, we urge those voters to support the concept and pass this referendum.
• • •
While we support the referendum concerning the residency requirement for city managers, we do not condone actions taken by city government recently to see the measured adopted.
The city mailed to residents flyers that endorsed positions on several referendum questions that will appear on city ballots Tuesday – including the residency question.
And the mailing was done at taxpayer expense.
Although election and local government experts tell us that printing and sending the flyers was not unlawful, we believe a municipality publicly backing a measure that would impact its functions and governance is unethical.
It just smells bad.
Penatzer told Sutor that he made the decision to send out 9,544 mailers.
The cost for printing and postage was $2,600, and the notes included this line: “Paid for by the City of Johnstown.”
Penatzer said he con- sulted with solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin, and considered the flyer to be informational rather than political.
We think the city went too far in asking residents to vote a certain way – despite our support for the change in residency.
Commented
