As revelers prepare to gather – in New York’s Times Square, Johns-town’s Central Park and around the world – we urge our readers to engage in safe celebrations to ring in a new year that brings opportunities and expectations.
We see many positive developments and reasons for optimism across the Johnstown region as 2022 fades into history.
The city will emerge from Act 47 distressed status in 2023 after 30 years. Signs of progress can be seen throughout the city – new businesses filling store fronts, expanded dining and entertainment options, collaborations bringing together education and enterprise in exciting ways.
“Johnstown’s future is looking bright, and we hope this event will help everyone see that while they ring in the new year,” Visit Johnstown multimedia specialist Nathan Madison told reporter Joshua Byers for Friday’s story about preparations for the annual Celebration Johnstown! New Year’s Eve event downtown.
And we echo the sentiment offered by Cambria County Library Director Ashley Flynn, who said: “The vibe is really contagious.”
We’re energized by work across Cambria County to remove blight and enhance the landscape, to expand trails and grow the important outdoor recreation industry, and to elevate the county’s financial outlook.
The Cambria commissioners approved a 2023 budget that features a half-mill tax cut, thanks in part to improved bond ratings for county government in Ebensburg.
Speaking of outdoor projects, the September 11th National Memorial Trail effort got a boost in the final days of 2022 with the announcement that resident Max Merrill will sell 30 acres along the pathway’s course to enable work to move forward in 2023. Merrill said his family is excited to be helping Somerset County “become a destination.”
Somerset County’s commissioners adopted a 2023 budget that features raises for many workers – to help address a hiring crunch – without raising taxes.
The John Murtha Johns-town-Cambria County Airport continues to grow as a travel and business hub – impacting the entire region – as 2023 takes flight. Work is to begin in the spring on a 130-acre aviation business park and SkyWest Airlines has made improvements to its commuter flight schedule, while airport leaders court possible secondary airlines to fly directly to popular destinations while touting the options of taking off in Johnstown and reaching desired locations with only one stop.
More good transportation news is on the way. Amtrak said Thursday that modern, faster passenger trains will make the run across Pennsylvania – including through Johnstown – by 2026, even as local leaders continue the push to add a second daily run to improve travel to Pittsburgh.
New ownership has made quick strides in bringing tenants to the Galleria mall.
Yes, the region’s outlook is improving.
But only through collaboration and vigilance will these many projects – and countless others large and small – bring the maximum positive impact.
We urge local political and business leaders to seek common ground and avoid negativity and personality conflicts that too often get in the way of progress.
We urge residents with vision and talent to raise your hands and consider running for office in 2023. We need strong leadership at all levels as we move ahead.
We urge economic development drivers to welcome diversity – of ideas, of entrepreneurs, of leadership – to broaden and strengthen the local business community.
We urge business owners to openly thank their employees, and we encourage skilled individuals to seek employment locally. Area companies need you.
We urge consumers to continue to support local enterprises and organizations, which are leading the way forward toward a stronger economy and higher levels of wellness, togetherness and awareness.
We urge our readers to remain vigilant in fighting the pandemic – through precautions and timely vaccinations – which will allow us to maintain the revived atmosphere we’ve seen for learning and gathering, including on New Year’s Eve.
We urge everyone to embrace unity in 2023, to push aside hate in all forms, to care for your neighbors and your community, to celebrate our shared victories and to seek answers to our shared challenges.
Together, we will make 2023 a great year of progress.
