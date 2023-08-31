The people who are working hard to put together a packed slate of local festivals and fairs during the upcoming Labor Day weekend can speak more knowledgeably and eloquently than we can about the value of those events to the com- munity, so we’ll let them do so.
Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 Chief Paul Kundrod spoke to our Kelly Urban about the Forest Hills Festival: “This is a community event for our Forest Hills area, and it’s a homecoming for the Forest Hills residents who may have moved away and come home for the Labor Day weekend to meet with friends and family.”
Melody Tisinger, advancement and operations director at Bottle Works, told Urban: “There’s nostalgia associated with the Cambria City Ethnic Festival.
“People who have moved away have an opportunity to come back, but it’s also for new people to the area to get a real understanding of the community, so that’s what makes it special. It’s a chance to see old friends and make new ones.”
Chad Pysher, co-owner of Stella Property Development and Event Production, which presents the Cambria City Ethnic Festival’s WorldMarket @ Ethnic Fest, added: “Everyone associates certain things with good memories and feelings, and I think the festival really brings that out. There’s a camaraderie with people seeing each other, and this is where people reconnect year after year.”
Darrell Jones, manager of Cambria County’s American Legion County Fair, told Urban: “The fair is like a family reunion, and it’s a place where you see people you know you wouldn’t see again until next year at the same time. It’s the tradition of the animals, the food and the carnival, and you get all that wrapped up in one event.”
And Msgr. Raymond Balta, co-organizer of the Cambria City Ethnic Festival, called that event “a sentimental weekend in Johnstown and a chance to reminisce about what it was like growing up in Johnstown.
“The festival is a reunion, and it’s an opportunity to see old friends and make new ones. This is a Johnstown event. This is who and what we are with our history, heritage and traditions.”
The Living section of The Tribune-Democrat’s Aug. 26 edition contained Urban’s comprehensive preview of the food, entertainment and other attractions that will be available at the Cambria City Ethnic Festival, which will be held Friday through Sunday in Johnstown’s Cambria City section; the Log House Arts Festival, on Saturday and Sunday at the Com- munity Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; the Forest Hills Festival, Saturday through Monday at Berwind Wayside Festival Park on Route 869 in St. Michael; and the American Legion County Fair, Sunday through Sept. 9 at the county fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., a mile north of Ebensburg.
Consider helping to maintain this region as a community, rather than a disjointed collection of individuals who happen to live near each other, by attending one of these festivals if you can.
Each of them should be a good time, as always.
