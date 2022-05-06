Since the announcement in late April that SkyWest Airlines had rescinded its plan to leave the Johnstown airport, negotiations between the carrier and the local airport authority have struck an optimistic tone.
Keeping SkyWest would be the best outcome to this uncertain situation. Some 20,000 passengers have traveled to and from Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago over the past year, the Johnstown airport’s highest passenger rate since 2005.
Clearly, local travelers like SkyWest’s destination options and the airline’s 50-seat jets, which take off as part of the United Airlines system.
“Our preference is to maintain flights in (Johnstown),” SkyWest’s corporate communications staff told reporter David Hurst in a statement.
We hope that is the end result of a topsy-turvy period for the John Murtha Johns-town-Cambria County Airport – and SkyWest.
The airline announced in March that it would be ending service to Johnstown and 28 other airports, despite the strong results locally.
SkyWest receives payments through the federal Essential Air Service Program for serving smaller markets, and has been in Johnstown since 2020.
In announcing its plan to discontinue service, SkyWest pointed to a pilot shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Working with the Johnstown airport authority, the U.S. Department of Transportation is gathering proposals from potential carriers and has set a May 11 deadline. Then the DOT would begin negotiations for service to all 29 airports.
Johnstown airport Manager Cory Cree said he was notified that SkyWest is among the companies planning to submit plans to the DOT – a pitch that will include “creative ways to continue to be able to provide services to EAS communities,” he said.
SkyWest told The Tribune- Democrat that the company is seeking “scheduling flexibility” in a new contract.
Cree said if negotiations with SkyWest reach a positive conclusion – for both airline and airport, we would say – “they will withdraw their notice of termination and continue to provide service through their contract, which continues through December 2023.”
We strongly support local leaders’ efforts to keep SkyWest flying out of the Richland Township airport through 2023 – and well beyond – although where this will eventually land is up in the air, so to speak.
Cree said: “Our goal is to work with SkyWest to address their staffing and pilot issues so they can continue to provide reliable service to the Johnstown area.”
He said: “We are pleased with the service SkyWest has provided over the term they’ve been here. We want to be supportive and would like to see its service here continue at the airport, but we want to more fully understand the proposed changes in service before we provide support for those changes.”
That’s a fair approach.
The airport authority on Wednesday voted to have its enplanement committee negotiate a contract with SkyWest, and then communicate the results to the transportation department – which has the final say concerning service to the 29 sites where SkyWest now operates.
SkyWest and the Johnstown airport have developed a relationship that has been successful for both.
We urge the U.S. Department of Transportation to give full consideration to extending SkyWest’s contract in Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.