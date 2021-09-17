We share the opinion of Columbia County Republican John Gordner, who is pushing back against members of his own party who want to subpoena the private information of Pennsylvania voters in another attempt to discredit the 2020 elections.
The state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted 7-4 on Wednesday – along party lines – to subpoena the Department of State to provide election data that would include partial Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers for every Pennsylvanian who cast ballots, as our John Finnerty reported.
“I have a real problem with any part of someone’s Social Security number being released,” Sen. Gordner said. “I would be concerned about who has access to it.”
Gordner’s opposition comes in part from concerns about the mishandling of personal information by a private contractor hired – by Gov. Tom Wolf’s people in the Department of Health – to oversee contact tracing for residents who had been exposed to COVID-19.
The Senate committee’s review of the election likely would be done by a third-party vendor.
Our concerns about this idea go deeper: Pennsylvania law prohibits the public release of driver’s license numbers and Social Security number information.
This action feels more like an attempt at intimidation through access to personal information rather than fact-finding.
The Senate committee is chaired by Cris Dush, an Indiana County Republican. Dush joined fellow GOP lawmakers Sen. Doug Mastriano and Rep. Rob Kauffman, both of Franklin County, in visiting Arizona to get ideas for challenging election results here in Pennsylvania.
All three are supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Mastriano unsuccessfully sought information from several counties for what he called a “forensic investigation” of the November 2020 election and the May 2021 primary.
Wolf said Republicans in the Senate are attempting to maintain standing with Trump, who lost the election in Pennsylvania to Democrat Joe Biden by 81,000 votes.
“Let’s be very clear – this information request is merely another step to undermine democracy, confidence in our elections and to capitulate to Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election,” Wolf said. “Senate Republicans would rather cater to the fringe elements of their party who still are perpetuating the Big Lie rather than focus on issues that affect Pennsylvanians’ lives.”
The state’s top Republican, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, of Centre County, said the subpoenas and the inquiry are not aimed at changing the results of the 2020 election – in which all state House members and half of Pennsylvania’s senators were winners.
Corman said the committee would provide results to enhance future elections.
“I look forward to seeing this investigation continue to move forward in a way that is thoughtful, responsible and legally sound, and I remain confident the process will produce a result that is credible to all eyes,” Corman said, as reported by Finnerty. “When we receive this information from the Department of State, every necessary step will be taken to ensure it is completely secure, including making any vendor personnel sign non-disclosure agreements to make sure the data are protected under penalty of law.”
This Senate committee’s efforts are as ridiculous as a lawsuit filed recently by 14 members of the state House of Representatives who are seeking to have the state’s mail-in voting law – which 11 of them voted for – declared unconstitutional.
Of the three who did not support that legislation – which was passed in 2019 – two were not yet in office.
The law made it lawful to vote by mail-in ballot without providing a reason for not voting in person, which allowed thousands to participate in the election process safely during the pandemic.
The Supreme Court tossed a similar federal lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs “failed to act with due diligence” because they waited to challenge the law until after Trump had lost the election, as reported by the Associated Press and other media outlets. The Pennsylvania mail-in lawsuit should be similarly dismissed.
Likewise, we support legal action to stop the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee’s push to violate state law in an effort to cast doubt on the 2020 election results.
We would welcome a good-faith, bipartisan review of all election practices – including, for example, efforts to suppress voting in the state’s urban communities – if someone from either party wants to lead a far-reaching and objective study.
As Corman said, such endeavors must be “thoughtful, responsible and legally sound” – which certainly does not describe actions taken so far concerning Pennsylvania’s elections.
And as Finnerty subsequently reported, much of the information being sought by Senate Republicans through subpoenas issued to the Department of State is already available through public-records requests – and routinely obtained and used by political campaigns to target voters.
So is this is a viable inquest or just more political gamesmanship?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.