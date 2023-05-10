It’s time again for people who drive cars and trucks to focus on staying aware of the motorcyclists with whom they share the road, state officials said Monday.
Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a proclamation recognizing May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in which he encouraged “all motorcyclists to continue their efforts to promote safety and motorcycle awareness” and urged “all drivers to share the road and respect the unique safety needs of motorcyclists.”
The arrival of spring weather is coaxing many area motorcyclists back out onto the roads – likely including many who are getting onto their bikes for the first time since last fall.
People who drive along this region’s scenic, winding roads – which are popular among motorcyclists, including the thousands who come to town for the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, coming up in just a few weeks – should keep in mind the tips shared this week by PennDOT and motorcycle safety advocates.
First and foremost, be aware that motorcycles are small and can be difficult to see, and keep an eye out for them in blind spots and mirrors – especially when changing lanes and approaching intersections.
Respect motorcycles as full-size vehicles, and recognize that motorcyclists have the same rights and privileges as everyone else on the road.
Allow a full lane width for each motorcyclist in order to give him or her room to maneuver – don’t try to share a lane with a motorcycle just because it looks like there’s room to do so.
Motorcyclists often have to adjust their positions within lanes to be seen more easily and to minimize the effects of road debris, passing vehicles and wind, according to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation.
Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.
The Motorcycle Safety Foundation noted that motorcyclists often slow down by rolling off the throttle or by downshifting – which don’t activate bikes’ brake lights – so drivers should allow more following distance for a motorcycle, about three or four seconds.
Motorcyclists can also take steps to keep themselves safe, as PennDOT said – wearing reflective, protective clothing, face or eye protection and a helmet; riding sober, obeying all speed limits and allowing themselves enough space and time to react to dangerous situations; keeping motorcycles in good mechanical shape and conducting pre-ride checks; and practicing safe riding techniques and knowing how to handle motorcycles in bad weather.
“As more and more people enjoy the fun and excitement of motorcycling and the benefits of a more budget-friendly means of transport, it is in the best interest of both riders and drivers to share the road safely,” said Kurt Myers, PennDOT’s deputy secretary for driver and vehicle services.
“Drivers and riders can work together to help lower fatalities and crashes by staying aware while driving or riding, obeying speed limits, and being responsible while operating any vehicle.”
