When the news broke in Galveston, Texas, that freedom would replace slavery, a party broke out that lasted for a week – featuring church services, meals, music and dancing.
Tufts University history Professor Kris Manjapra writes that Gen. Gordon Granger’s June 19, 1865, reading of General Order No. 3 – “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” – prompted “spontaneous jubilation.”
The national Juneteenth holiday recalls that response, which occurred two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and after centuries of work by many to end the inhuman practice of slavery.
That moment – against the legacy of “unjust laws and racist social customs,” as Manjapra writes – is cause for celebration today, as it was then.
Johnstown has embraced its own week-long festival of music, food, dancing, prayer and fellowship – while providing an important reminder that our efforts to build cultural unity for the future are built upon growing our awareness and understanding of our shared history.
Here in Pennsylvania, we may take pride in claiming that our state was the first to pass emancipation legislation – nearly a century before Lincoln’s declaration and the first Juneteenth in Texas.
But the truth is that most who were in slavery when Pennsylvania adopted a “gradual abolition” never saw freedom in their lifetimes, and the law imposed limits on who might move to “free” status from servitude, and when.
And, we recognize that emancipation was one of many steps in a long, painful and ongoing journey to push aside bigotry and racial violence and embrace unity through an honest assessment of history.
Bruce Haselrig Sr., a former University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown administrator and president of Johnstown’s African American Heritage Society, said his organization is working to preserve local Black history so that younger residents can learn about and appreciate the experiences and contributions of their forebears.
“There’s a lot of history in our society and in our little community here,” Haselrig told reporter Kelly Urban on Tuesday.
“A lot of history is being lost because it’s not being passed down, so we’re trying to get more people involved.”
Johnstown’s nine-day Juneteenth Festival was organized by the Johnstown Chapter of the NAACP and the city’s Flood City Youth Fitness Academy.
On Friday, the festival featured a roundtable discussion of local Black history – focusing on key moments and individuals.
Haselrig spearheaded an effort to recognize Black military veterans during Juneteenth, working with Penn Highlands Community College to place posters throughout Johns-town’s Central Park to honor some 80 individuals who served.
A basket raffle supported the African American Heritage Society’s work to develop space at the Heritage Discovery Center, in collaboration with Johnstown Area Heritage Association, to preserve and celebrate local Black history.
Numerous organizations – JAHA, Penn Highlands, UPJ, the NAACP and the heritage association – have been gathering interviews in an oral history project, adding to the important preservation effort.
“We have a study center in the Heritage Discovery Center,” Haselrig said. “It’s in its infancy, but we’re trying to develop more programming.”
The work of growing cultural awareness and unity is certainly not in its infancy. But there’s still much work to do – and much knowledge to be shared.
We encourage area residents to visit the Juneteenth Festival, which runs through Sunday.
And we echo the sentiments expressed Thursday by Rachel Allen, of the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies and the Johnstown branch of the NAACP, who noted that the local Black community has opened up its Juneteenth celebration to everyone in the hopes that all can understand and grow.
“This is an opportunity to broaden that cultural awareness and widen your circumference of belonging,” she said.
