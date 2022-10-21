Johnstown has an imbalance between its allotment of public housing and the community’s population and tax base – an issue that has been outlined repeatedly, including at a state government hearing in the city this past week.
But the organization that oversees public housing and the Section 8 voucher program is the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Until our federal officials – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey Jr. and Pat Toomey, U.S. Reps. John Joyce and Glenn Thompson – take up the issue, all the local hearings we can schedule will do no good.
In 2023, Thompson’s district will no longer include Cambria County, and Toomey will be replaced by either Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
And the housing imbalance will still be impacting other programs in Johnstown – education, economics and to a degree crime – unless those federal lawmakers care enough to get involved.
As we reported in an extensive project – called “Living Realities” – last December, Johnstown’s population decline has amplified the housing issue.
The city’s census has been dropping for decades, and now stands around 18,000. But the number of people who qualify for public housing or assistance vouchers and the number of public housing locations locally have remained steady – meaning the percentage of residents in Section 8 or similar programs has risen steeply – in turn driving up the overall poverty rate.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc hosted Monday’s hearing. State Rep. Jim Rigby hosted a similar gathering in August.
In that in-depth Tribune- Democrat report, Johnstown Housing Authority Executive Director Michael Alberts said HUD would look at the local situation as a success story – getting available units and vouchers filled and in use.
“They don’t care that Johnstown’s population has declined,” Alberts said then.
“If we told them that, ‘Hey, our population has declined. We don’t need this public housing. We want to knock down a couple buildings.’ They’re going to tell us, ‘You’re at 99% occupancy rate. You’re crazy. No way, no how.’ ”
A complication rises when individuals move to Johnstown to pursue available vouchers here rather than waiting months or years in places such as Philadelphia.
Those individuals are permitted to take those vouchers back to their home cities, creating a cycle of “transient” residency in Johnstown.
The issue has been felt deeply at Greater Johnstown School District. Superintendent Amy Arcurio told a Pennsylvania Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee hearing Monday in Johnstown that 480 students had entered or left the system this school year, with 116 of them coming from Philadelphia, as Sutor reported.
That mirrors what our reporters uncovered in late 2021, when data showed that 2,181 students had enrolled at Greater Johnstown in the previous three years, but 854 had left – at a district with a total annual enrollment of roughly 3,000 students.
Johnstown annually sees students who come and go from places such as Philadelphia, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia and several other areas. That trend can have a negative effect on the educational environment.
“It’s crazy how many kids enter the school and then leave,” Greater Johnstown Elementary School teacher Stacy Ford told education reporter Joshua Byers.
Sue Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation, and Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, suggested the creation of a local housing and homelessness task force, along with increasing support for local social services – also impacted severely by the imbalance in poverty- related concerns.
We support those ideas, for its practicality and lack of political intent.
Some in local governing roles love to climb up on a soapbox when it comes to this issue – overstating the levels of violence connected to folks moving to Johnstown and echoing the blatantly false claim that the JHA advertises available spots and vouchers in Philadelphia and elsewhere.
It’s too easy to direct blame for every Johnstown problem at folks living in housing projects or Section 8 accommodations. Those individuals are seen as poor, powerless and “not from here” – and such arguments have a troubling racial undertone.
But whether there is an imbalance of housing and population can not be debated, and the impact of a transient population on area schools is very real.
We thank the state officials who helped to continue shining a spotlight on the local problem.
We urge a sensible, collaborative approach to this situation.
And we call on our elected officials at the federal level – Joyce, Thompson, Casey, Toomey and whoever succeeds Toomey in 2023 – to actually get involved with this issue.
Those lawmakers should take Johnstown’s concerns to HUD and – using whatever influence they possess – help find solutions that impact the quality of life for everyone in this city.
That includes those living in Section 8 or public housing, who are caught in the middle of a complex and far-reaching struggle.
