During an interview with reporter Dave Sutor, John Dubnansky, community and economic development director for the City of Johnstown and a former Cambria County official, offered a poignant assessment of the region’s long-running battle against population decline – calling Johnstown in 2020 “a right-sized community.”
Business owners have long used the phrase “right-sized” to describe their operations after making adjustments – usually to staff size, product lines or services – in response to market factors such as shrinking demand, rising costs or increased competition.
Dubnansky noted that the Cambria-Somerset region – and especially the city – has moved toward levels of service, housing and attractions more in line with the modern local marketplace.
That’s even as efforts on many fronts – wellness and recreation, job creation, tourism, manufacturing and educational opportunities among them – are together providing a more vibrant community despite our challenges, which include a pandemic.
As for population loss, Dubnansky offered a realistic goal: “stabilize” by exploiting the right-sized reality through emphasizing our many positives: such as cost of living, natural attractions, health care, small-town features with proximity to larger cities.
That’s not a new theory, but does reflect the necessary acceptance that our region is unlikely to see a major entity land here to spark a huge surge in employment that might reverse the population trajectory.
“The City has been steadily losing population over the last several decades and the only way to stabilize population loss is by improving our local community with new businesses, jobs, retail, services, etc.,” Dubnansky said. “We need to replicate the positives here in our City that is attracting our residents to other areas. And we can succeed by continuing to work together and uniting resources, with a shared vision of the future of what we want our City to be for both current and future residents.
“We collectively need to improve the marketing of our rich regional assets to those future residents – a right-sized community like Johnstown, with many services and assets found in bigger cities but more affordable and less traffic.”
The “right-size” approach is essentially the foundational belief of Vision 2025 – now Vision Together 2025 – the grassroots program aimed at lifting the region’s fortunes, and counteracting that population loss, by capitalizing on our shared energy, talents and positive features.
The city’s population began its slide during the Great Depression and the trend continued despite a steel boom during World War II, was enhanced by suburban sprawl during the vibrant 1950s and accelerated when the economy suffered from industrial decline and a major flood in the 1970s, high unemployment in the 1980s and a recession during the past decade.
Population loss can be attributed to various factors: deaths out-pacing births, job losses and lower wages, and folks looking elsewhere for better career prospects, better weather or other attractions.
You might point to bad luck or bad planning, outdated industries and infrastructure, failed leadership, selfish or uninformed decision-making.
But the road behind us is useful only as an instruction manual for finding the right way forward.
We can’t disregard population decline, which is a negative factor that is both a contributor to and a result of our post-industrial economic realities.
But we can’t be paralyzed by the thought of population decline either.
Being “right-sized” doesn’t mean being satisfied with our circumstances. It does mean understanding the landscape and surviving your challenges while building plans to prepare for future growth opportunities.
Which is exactly what we see happening in the Johnstown region.
We are blessed with the might of remarkable diversity:
• Of natural attractions – hiking and biking trails, lakes and rivers, mountain vistas.
• Of cultural and historic venues, educational institutions and health-care facilities.
• Of industries and technology.
• And especially of people – who provide a collective strength and energy, bringing ideas and leadership from different professional, ethnic and cultural experiences.
Even if there aren’t as many of us as there used to be.
