Organizers of the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, which will kick off on Friday and continue on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park downtown, put an emphasis on booking bands that put on great live shows, they’ve said.
“This is a jam band lineup up and down the roster – probably more of that sort of music than we’ve ever done before,” festival chairman Ron Carnevali told our Kelly Urban last week.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees Los Lobos, celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1973 formation this year, will headline Saturday’s schedule. Their 1989 album “How Will the Wolf Survive?” made Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
Saxophonist and keyboardist Steve Berlin told our Dave Sutor in May that he and his bandmates would try “to, somehow or another, encapsulate 50 years into 90 minutes” and touch on “every iteration, every era” of their career during their set.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing those guys again,” Carnevali said.
“They were such great people when they played here for us in 2010. Their music is tremendous.
“They’re the real deal. I’m hoping there are people who remember their 2010 performance and want to see them again.”
Added Shelley Johansson, communications director for Johnstown Area Heritage Association: “They are giants of American music, Grammy winners, have done more to introduce Latin music to the general public than anyone.”
Friday night’s headliner, Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring the Hillbenders, will interpret Grateful Dead songs in a bluegrass style.
Carnevali recently saw the band play at DelFest in Cumberland, Maryland, and is expecting “a lot of great musicianship” again when they take the stage in Johnstown.
The rest of the 15-band lineup includes a mix of Johnstown-area and national acts that brings, as Carnevali put it, “a lot of variety” and “diversity in the lineup in terms of musical styles and composition of bands.”
A full rundown of the festival schedule is available in the Living section of last Saturday’s editions of The Tribune-Democrat and online at www.floodcitymusic.com. It’s an event worth attending.
