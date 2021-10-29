Johnstown’s next mayor will be tasked with providing leadership as the city makes important decisions concerning COVID-19 relief dollars, prepares to exit Act 47 and positions itself for opportunities the future will bring.
Incumbent Frank Janakovic has shown in his first two terms that he possess both the leadership skills and passion for his community to help the city navigate challenges ahead while building on successes seen in recent years.
Janakovic has earned our endorsement for a third term as mayor and the opportunity to “continue the path,” as he told our editorial board.
Janakovic, a Democrat and president/executive director of Alternative Community Resource Program, serves on the boards of Vision Together 2025, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and Cambria County Regional Chamber of Commerce – all important allies for the city and its mission of improving economic and quality-of-life conditions for area businesses and residents.
“We’re all working together for the same cause – to move Johnstown forward, and the region,” Janakovic said.
His opponent is Republican John DeBartola, who chose not to meet with our editorial board ahead of Election Day.
DeBartola is a regular attender of City Council sessions and other area government meetings. He often makes worthwhile suggestions – pushing for openness and accountability – but seldom acts in a manner that reflects a desire to see progress happen.
When running unchallenged in the GOP primary, he said: “I feel I offer a new perspective. I promise transparency and a willingness to support law enforcement and all first responders and focus on developing a vibrant downtown through a cohesive development plan. Why not give me a chance?”
We prefer the known quantity of the incumbent mayor, whose two terms have seen Johnstown:
• Improve its financial outlook, including mov- ing from a budget deficit to a budget surplus despite an ongoing sewer over-haul.
• Complete the sale of the municipal sewage system to the Johnstown Water Authority, which allowed for the paying- down of city debts, backing of pension funds at 95%, and the hiring of police officers and fire department staff.
• Work through its economic development office, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and other local partners to remove hundreds of blighted properties and entice commerce to return to the central business district.
Janakovic said the city is also in the process of paving alleys and roads as sewer work is completed, including some streets that “hadn’t been repaved since the days of the ‘77 flood.”
Wise distribution of more than $30 million in COVID-19 relief will fall to city government in the coming months, with the mayor and council providing considerable influence.
Janakovic said he would like to see the money used to help city businesses and nonprofits that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic; launch a Main Street project to improve and beautify that important corridor; recruit and retain businesses; provide grants for city home-buyers and those looking to make home improvements; and used as matching funds for other grants to support city projects.
The city, through JRA and partners such as Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, has been addressing the decades-old blight problem by removing dilapidated structures.
Janakovic believes Johnstown can do more to promote fixing homes “in addition to knocking them down” while providing incentives for home-buying in the city.
To the credit of city leaders, including Janakovic, much has been accomplished without the raising of taxes.
But important issues loom, including moving out of Act 47 distressed status in 2023 – with a reduction in the available local occupational tax creating a $900,000 hole in the general fund.
The city also faces an overhaul of its codes department, which has seen budget reductions that have impacted safety enforcement, and the development of land banks to assure that vacant lots return to private residential or business uses.
Janakovic foresees a “rebranding” of Johnstown that celebrates its steel and heavy industry legacy and respects its heritage of major events, including tragic floods, but also embraces the future through technology, tourism and property redevelopment.
“It’s time to move forward,” Janakovic said.
We agree, and believe Janakovic’s experience and passion for Johnstown provide the right combination for what the next four years will bring.
