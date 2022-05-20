Saturday’s “Jammin’ for Jabs” event is both a celebration of the region’s efforts to navigate the challenges of COVID-19, and a reminder that the pandemic is not over.
Local case numbers have risen slightly lately, midweek data released by the state Department of Health showed.
As our David Hurst reported, six of the region’s eight counties recorded at least 100 new COVID-19 cases in the previous seven days, although hospitalizations were steady.
Cambria County added 188 cases over the previous week and had one death, while Indiana County added 117 cases and two new deaths.
Somerset had 50 new cases and Bedford saw 39 cases – with no new deaths in either county, even as the state saw 84 COVID-19 fatalities.
The best way to bring numbers back down and to see long-term relief from the coronavirus is to get as many people as possible vaccinated.
At last check, Cambria County was just under 57% of eligible individuals getting at least the first round of shots.
“We have room for improvement, but we are still leading our area,” Jill Henning, a Pitt-Johnstown associate professor of biology, said. “We want to continue the positive momentum.”
UPJ is among the groups hosting “Jammin’ for Jabs” – where having a vaccination card or getting a shot onsite will be the low price of admission to hear great music and enjoy a fun family-oriented gathering at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
Booster shots will be available.
“We are hoping to attract people who are finally ready to get their first or second shot,” Henning said. “This is also a fantastic, convenient opportunity for eligible people to pick up their first or second booster shots.”
She is a member of the community group In This Together Cambria, which organized Saturday’s celebration, with help from Johnstown Area Heritage Association and The Tribune-Democrat.
Gates at PNG Park open at 1:30 p.m.
Entertainment will include Smooth Sound Band at 2:15 p.m., and a repeat performance of the Classic Vinyl Concert Series Band’s show featuring music from Steve Wonder’s “Songs In The Key Of Life” at 4:30 p.m.
When Classic Vinyl played this show in February, the State Theater was sold out. But the music is back – with band leader Jeff Webb and 25 local musicians on stage Saturday.
At “Jammin’ for Jabs,” exhibits will be available in the Oilhouse behind the main stage – and will feature information from the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, Highmark Wholecare, The Center for Independent Living and All of Us.
In addition to live music, the event will offer games and activities for all ages – even children too young for vaccinations.
“From the beginning, we had hoped to have a special event based around vaccination, and Peoples Natural Gas Park is a great open-air venue for the purpose,” Henning said.
We encourage our readers to come out and join the fun – and get those shots or boosters if you haven’t already.
