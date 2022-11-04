There are many reasons to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections – top issues include inflation and employment, health care and abortion, local and national security, drug and crime, taxes and even – some would say – the fate of our democracy.
Certainly, the eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania – and our region – as we go to the polls.
Candidates and their surrogates have made frequent stops in our communities, seeking your support – asking for your votes.
We can help frame the future of the country, the state and our region through the simple but critical task of voting.
We stand by the notion that politics should be viewed through the lens of local impact – which candidate do I believe would have the greatest positive effect on my family, my community, my pocketbook and my way of life.
Top races on ballots include statewide battles for governor/lieutenant governor and a seat in the U.S. Senate.
In the Cambria-Somerset region, votes will be cast for U.S. House seats and spots in the Pennsylvania House and Senate.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
County websites provide information about precincts and voting locations.
We remind voters that it is recommended that they now take mail-in ballots to the polls on Tuesday to avoid the risk that they not get delivered on time to be counted.
“For those who still have their mail ballot … hand-deliver it as soon as possible to be sure your county election office receives it before the deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day,” Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman told our statehouse reporter, Eric Scicchitano.
Military and overseas ballots will be accepted through Nov. 15.
We join Chapman in urging voters to treat poll workers with respect.
In some regions, concerns about violence at voting locations have prompted increased security measures.
“Poll workers are your friends, family members and neighbors, and they come from all walks of life to make democracy a reality,” Chapman said, noting that there will be more than 9,000 voting places open Tuesday across the state.
Likewise, we urge voters to be respectful of each other as they exercise their rights to participate in this democratic process.
“Voters should be able to vote without intimidation or fear,” said Jill Greene, election protection director for Common Cause PA.
We agree.
We have faith in Pennsylvania’s election system – and in the officials and poll workers who make the process happen here.
The world is watching.
Let’s get out there and vote.
