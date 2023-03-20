Last week’s snow melted away quickly, tempting hikers and campers into the woods.
But that’s where ticks are waiting.
The biting insects are active throughout the year, but good weather means more people are moving along trails and hiking through forests.
If you’re the outdoors type, you need to employ safeguards to keep the insects off your skin – for very good reason.
Blacklegged ticks – or deer ticks – are the most common species of tick in Pennsylvania, as our Randy Griffith reported, and they’re also the main carrier of Lyme disease.
“If it’s 50 degrees today, the ticks are out there biting people,” said Michael Skvarla, assistant research professor of arthropod identification at Penn State.
He added: “In spring, people want to do some walks or check out the woods because they’ve been cooped up all winter, but they should take precautions.”
Pennsylvania is one of the top five states for tick-borne Lyme disease, Griffith wrote, and more than half of the state’s blacklegged ticks are infected with the bacterium that causes the disease.
Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash that looks like a bullseye, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lyme disease, if untreated, can spread to the joints, the heart and the nervous system, Griffith reported.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says Lyme disease is one of the state’s most common infectious diseases, with more than 10,000 reported cases annually. But the DOH believes only about one in 10 cases is reported.
The health department offers these recommendations:
• Before going outdoors, adults should treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin or U.S. Environmental Protection Agency- registered insect repellents.
• Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter, if possible. Walk in the center of trails.
• After coming back indoors, check your clothing for ticks. You can tumble clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks. If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed. Wash clothes in hot water.
• Examine gear and pets – even kids – for the bugs.
• Shower within two hours of coming indoors to wash off unattached ticks.
• Conduct a full-body check, and use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body. Check these areas: Under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, on the back of the knees, in and around the hair, between the legs, and around the waist. The little buggers can be anywhere.
Skvarla pointed out that ticks don’t hop or fly.
They’re generally found close to the ground, in grass or on low plants or branches – “spreading out their legs and waiting for an animal to come by and brush them.”
He added this precautionary tip: “Wear long pants. It looks kind of dorky, but pull your socks up over your pants and tuck your shirt in.”
And don’t be fooled if it’s a wet, cold day. Ticks will still be out there waiting.
“In Pennsylvania, all year-round is a big tick season,” Skvarla said.
