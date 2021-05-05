When she announced in late 2017 her plans to open an upscale restaurant in downtown Johnstown, Amanda Artim described the venture as combining her passions for “food and entertaining into a business.”
“I talk to my kids all the time about taking risks and dreaming big,” she said then.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to practice what I preach and go for it.’ ”
That big dream became reality. Balance is a popular eatery on Main Street, offering a modern menu of healthy options and traditional favorites for a growing customer base.
The success of Balance, located in the longtime site of Johnnie’s Restaurant, has inspired two expansions – first last year into the Mission Inn building next door, and eventually all the way to City Hall.
Amanda Artim and Mike Artim announced their latest project on Monday.
Thanks to the purchase of three more buildings on the 400 block of Main Street, they are planning to open apartment and Airbnb space, a banquet hall, a casual dining spot, a cigar bar and an outdoor courtyard – under the banner Balance Main Street Plaza – as our Dave Sutor reported.
This is a dynamic and welcome concept that will further enhance a rebounding downtown.
“It’s honestly one of those things that you can only dream of,” Amanda Artim said. “You think about how hard you work and the effort that you put in. It’s something that we’re going to provide such a unique destination spot, which is the coolest thing, I think. People will, I believe, come from all around to experience all the different elements, which is the most important part of the project.”
That stretch of Main Street features prominently in the new book “Smalltime” by Johnstown native Russell Shorto, whose narrative tracks his family’s place in the city’s organized crime network in the 1950s and ’60s.
Shorto’s family owned the Cigar Shop. A painted advertisement can still be seen on the side of the building – one of the Main Street project structures that will also include the The Vault, which most recently housed a spa and salon with a large bank vault.
The project leaders say Phase 1 of their effort will be completed by November.
“For me, it’s all about the history of the properties,” Mike Artim told Sutor.
Mike Artim is president of Intrignia Inc., which bought the buildings.
“I love Mission Inn and the fact that it dates back to 1867 and survived the (1889) flood,” he said. “We’ve been able to expose that architecture. That’s terrific.
“There’s a lot of history in the office building next door, with the book ‘Smalltime’ and the role it played in the city, which has an interesting and checkered past. The Vault building has always been a classic – built in 1919. That bank is a beautiful building.”
So history will join with a modern vision to bring exciting development to downtown Johnstown.
We salute this endeavor and its leaders, who – like so many – are making a positive difference in Johnstown.
“I love the downtown,” Amanda Artim said in 2017.
“There are so many people working in the same direction right now, trying to make it the best it possibly can be.
“I just honestly can’t wait to be a part of that community.”
She became not only part of that community, but a driving force – first bringing Balance to the downtown, and now further tipping the scales toward a Johnstown revival.
We look forward to watching this inspiring, adventurous project unfold.
