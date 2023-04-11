A Johnstown couple whose son died of a sudden heart problem have embarked on a mission to get people trained to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and provide more access to automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.
Keith Garman, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate who was the chef for the National Hockey League’s Boston Bruins, was 33 when he died in October at a pickup hockey game.
There were five AEDs – devices that can detect certain cardiac problems and use electric shocks to jolt the heart back into action – available at the rink where Garman was playing, but nobody knew they needed to help him because he’d left the ice, apparently feeling ill, and collapsed outside, his father, Phillip Garman, told The Tribune-Democrat’s Mike Mastovich.
Phillip and Kim Garman believe that Keith Garman’s life could have been saved if someone who could use a defibrillator had known that he needed help. In addition to their CPR and AED advocacy, they’re urging people who leave sports venues because they feel ill to tell somebody what’s happening.
“I wonder how many sports teams – whether it is high school, sandlot or whatever it is – have available means to AEDs?” Phillip Garman asked rhetorically. “Do the right people know where the AEDs are and are they in the right place? We’ve been hoping the Bruins use this situation with Keith to help get people CPR-certified.”
Advocates of increasing AED access and CPR training are seizing the spotlight afforded to their cause by the well-publicized case of National Football League player Damar Hamlin, a Pittsburgh-area native who played college ball at Pitt.
Hamlin suffered a cardiac event and collapsed during a game on Jan. 2, but survived after trainers and paramedics rushed to perform CPR and use an AED.
A step forward in that effort came last week at the Portage Area Ambulance Association, where 27 AEDs were handed out to be placed at baseball fields around Cambria County, as our Katie Smolen reported. The money for the devices came from the 1889 Foundation, which gave $45,000 in grant funding, and from donations by people, businesses and municipalities.
“We both have always thought that there should be an AED on Little League fields because if a kid gets hit in the chest with a ball, it’s bad news,” said Jean Kinley, who pushed to have the AEDs distributed with her friend Kelly Penatzer, Smolen reported.
A sharp blow to exactly the wrong part of the chest at exactly the wrong moment in the heart’s rhythm can cause a rare condition called commotio cordis, a disruption of the heartbeat that is almost always fatal if it isn’t treated with CPR and defibrillation right away.
The Garmans participated in an event on Saturday marking the 40th anniversary of the Greater Johnstown High School hockey program, which Keith Garman was part of during his high school days. They raised money for the Keith Garman Memorial Hockey Fund, which is intended to help Greater Johnstown students pay for hockey equipment, and raised awareness of the need for CPR training and AED access.
“We’re just trying to advocate for people to get educated about CPR and AEDs, and for people to put pressure on the people who need to know to make sure AEDs are available at events,” Phillip Garman said.
We join the Garmans in urging anyone who’s in charge of a sports venue, concert hall or any other place where groups of people gather to make sure that there is an AED on the premises and that people know where it is. We also encourage everyone who can do so to consider getting CPR training and learning how to use an AED.
Pennsylvania regulations state that a physician must provide approval before a person or organization can purchase an AED, Mastovich wrote.
Training to use the device is mandatory and can be provided by organizations such as the American Red Cross or the American Heart Association. EMS notification is recommended in Pennsylvania, and a maintenance schedule is to be followed with the devices.
D.J. Lambing, president of the East Taylor-Jackson Little League, was one of the people who picked up an AED in Portage last week. He said an on-field medical crisis is always a source of worry, Smolen reported.
“After the NFL player,” he said, “you hope to never, ever, ever see that with kids playing Little League baseball, but it can happen.
“Then we also have parents and grandparents and a lot of people there. …
“Hopefully, (the AED will) hang on the wall and it will never be touched, but it’s a peace of mind that it’s there.”
