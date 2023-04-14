Cambria County is still dwelling in the basement of Pennsylvania’s County Health Rankings report – providing another tough reminder that improving health outcomes for people in this region will take decades of hard work and that the results of that work will not be immediately visible.
Cambria County ranked 64th out of the state’s 67 counties in the 2023 version of the report, a project of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute that attempts to provide an objective measure of health factors and outcomes in counties around the U.S.
“It’s a grim place to be,” Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer at Johns-town’s Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, told our Randy Griffith.
That’s hardly new. In 2010 and 2011, the first two years of the report, Cam- bria County ranked 64th, according to The Tribune- Democrat’s archives. In 2012, it inched up to 63rd, and moved up another spot to 62nd in 2013. By 2017, however, it had slipped back down to 63rd, and in 2019 it fell down to 65th.
Somerset County does better, usually ranking around the middle of the pack. It ranked 39th in this year’s report.
Cambria County’s rates of smoking, obesity, flu vaccination, unemployment and fatal injuries are all subpar, according to the report.
“When I took a look at this report in detail, I saw a lot of it is tied into a culture of health choices that are not good for you,” Dunmore said.
In part, that situation is the product of socioeconomic factors that have shaped this region over the course of many decades.
It may take just as much time to reverse those trends by improving what experts call the “social determinants of health” – availability of resources to meet daily needs such as housing and food; access to education, employment and health care; opportunities for recreation; transportation options; public safety; and literacy.
Doing so is the goal of more than 70 local health and human services organizations that are teaming up to target health challenges in seven key areas – mental/behavioral health, access to social determinants of health, obesity/healthy living, substance use, socioeconomic conditions/employment, early childhood needs and violence/abuse prevention.
Those seven points of focus were identified in Cambria and Somerset counties’ new three-year Community Health Needs Assessment, released on March 31, a couple days after the Community Health Rankings report.
The local organizations – led by Conemaugh Health System, the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health and the United Way of the Laurel Highlands – compiled the assessment using public data and local surveys that were reviewed at a summit last summer at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Their priorities align with those listed in the state Department of Health’s new five-year State Health Improvement Plan.
“These are common areas that many other communities across the commonwealth are struggling with,” said Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, who believes that the local groups’ work has begun to turn the tide of the region’s health outcomes.
“We are seeing these incremental programs and initiatives that are being launched that didn’t really exist three to five years ago,” McMillan told Griffith. “Those are the collaborations and initiatives that are going to have that ultimate success on improving those county health rankings, moving forward.”
She cited as an example the Local Foods, Local Places Community Action Plan, a federally funded program under which vegetable plants started at the greenhouse at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section are planted and grown at community gardens and distributed at local food banks. The program targets food insecurity – identified in the new studies as a key challenge for this region.
Other examples of collaborative projects addressing health challenges – reported on in recent weeks by Griffith – include Hyndman Area Health Center’s RV-sized mobile medical center, which has a medical exam room inside it and is set to make stops at Johnstown Housing Authority communities; work by mental health providers to speed up credentialing and licensing for professionals in that field; and a project to train front-line medical workers and 911 dispatchers on how to help people having mental health crises.
“We may not see the fruit of that labor in a year or two years, but the hope is that these are best-practice initiatives that we are bringing that will have this longitudinal change moving forward,” McMillan said.
