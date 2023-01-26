Congratulations to the 2023 class of the Cambria County Business Hall of Fame – a distinguished group whose members and their organizations have contributed greatly to our region’s culture and economy.
The Hall of Fame is co-sponsored by the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania.
The 2023 class – to be inducted April 28 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown – represents the finance, insurance and pharmaceutical sectors.
Janice and the late Joseph Martella Sr., of Martella’s Pharmacy; Samuel J. Catanese, of Catanese Group; Christine Cox, of Highmark; and Kim Craig, of FNB (First National Bank) Wealth Management Group, will join more than 100 inductees who have been honored since the hall was established in 1992.
Beyond their considerable business accomplishments, they have contributed greatly to their communities through service on local civic and nonprofit boards and through contributions of time and resources to local causes.
Service is an important measuring stick for success, said Matthew Smith, chairman of the 2023 Hall of Fame Awards committee.
“The Business Hall of Fame was founded on the principle that truly successful leaders are deserving of recognition not only for what they have achieved professionally, but for what they have given back to our community,” Smith said in announcing the new class on Tuesday.
Janice Martella noted that she and her husband started their pharmacy operation from “humble beginnings” – purchasing a Johnstown drug store in 1964, a year after they were married.
The company now features six area stores with branches from Central City, Windber and Boswell to Johnstown, Park Hill and Ligonier.
The company’s community impact is seen in part through the many young people playing under the Martella’s banner across the region – including the 2018 AAABA champion baseball team.
Reflecting the feelings of all of the new inductees, Janice Martella said she was “humbled,” and added: “I thank God for the blessings I have.”
Craig said he was “in awe” of the many inductees who had preceded him into the Business Hall.
He said: “Having three sons, I knew they’d grow up in the community, and I thought if I get involved in the community affairs, I can make it a better place for them to grow up.”
Cox called prior inductees “pillars of the community, and to be thought of in that way is an honor and a privilege.”
Catanese said he has spent his career embracing the motto of “paying it forward” – his personal philosophy and an ideal he encourages in others.
“ ‘The more you give, the more you get,’ my mother always said,” Catanese said.
Mom was right, and these new Cambria County Business Hall of Fame honorees have given much to our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.